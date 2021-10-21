JAPAN
Export figures slow
Supply chain snags crimping global trade weighed on exports last month as auto shipments plunged, weakening a key pillar of the country’s economic recovery. Growth in overseas shipments slowed to about half of August’s pace, advancing 13 percent from last year’s level, the Ministry of Finance reported yesterday. Gains from deliveries of steel and chip components were muted by a drop in the nation’s vehicle exports. Economists had forecast a slowdown to an overall growth pace of 10.5 percent. On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports fell 3.9 percent from the prior month, the first month-on-month drop since February. The figures from the world’s third-largest economy add to evidence that supply chain bottlenecks amid COVID-19 restrictions are taking a toll on global trade.
CHIPMAKERS
Micron plans Japan plant
Micron Technology Inc is planning to build a DRAM plant in Japan’s Hiroshima Prefecture for as much as ￥800 billion (US$6.98 billion), the Nikkan Kogyo reported yesterday, without attribution. The largest US maker of memory chips is to purchase land near existing facilities in Higashihiroshima city for the plant, which is estimated to cost ￥600 billion to ￥800 billion, the newspaper reported. The Japanese government might provide some subsidies, it said. Micron’s new plant is to start operations by 2024 and serve to meet medium to long-term demand for data centers and other applications, the report said.
ASIA-PACIFIC
IMF cuts growth forecast
The IMF cut its growth forecast for the Asia-Pacific region due to a surge of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 and lagging vaccinations. The Washington-based fund now expects the region to grow 6.5 percent this year — down 1.1 percentage points from its April outlook, but still the world’s fastest-growing area. The regional economy is expected to expand 5.7 percent next year, higher than its April forecast. “Slower vaccination in Asia is one of the key factors for the slowdown in Asia’s growth momentum this year,” IMF Asia and Pacific Department director Rhee Chang-yong said in a release. Much of the downgrade was due to slower growth in India, which is now forecast to expand 9.5 percent this year, and Southeast Asia, where virus outbreaks continue. The projection for Japan was cut to 2.4 percent and Australia’s was lowered to 3.5 percent. China’s forecast was trimmed to 8 percent from 8.4 percent.
BANKING
Credit Suisse fined
Credit Suisse Group AG is to pay about US$475 million to US and British authorities to resolve bribery and fraud charges relating to a US$2 billion Mozambican corruption scandal, while its subsidiary pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in New York, US and UK agencies said on Tuesday. The settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the US Department of Justice and the British Financial Conduct Authority is the latest blow for the scandal-plagued Swiss bank and was announced just minutes before Switzerland’s financial regulator reprimanded it for a long-running corporate espionage saga. The US and British charges stem from nearly US$1 billion in bond offerings and a syndicated loan Credit Suisse helped to arrange from 2013 to 2016 to finance a tuna fishing industry project in Mozambique. Much of the proceeds were diverted via kickbacks to Credit Suisse bankers and Mozambique officials.
‘SHORT-TERM ECONOMIC PAIN’: A military takeover would only temporarily weigh on wafer production on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, IC Insights said Taiwan has more chip manufacturing capacity than any other economy in the world, US-based market information advisory firm IC Insights said in a research paper last week, cautioning that the nation’s strength could prompt China to attempt to take over Taiwan. Taiwan commanded 21.4 percent of global installed IC capacity, ahead of South Korea’s 20.4 percent, Japan’s 15.8 percent and China’s 15.3 percent, North America’s 12.6 percent and Europe’s 5.7 percent, IC Insights said. Taiwan is one of two countries that uses 10-nanometer technology or better to produce wafers, holding 62.8 percent of global capacity, with South Korea holding the remaining 37.2
SELF-SUFFICIENCY: Alibaba is one of a number of Chinese firms that has answered Beijing’s call to invest in the development of cutting-edge technologies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) yesterday unveiled a new server chip that is based on advanced 5-nanometer technology, marking a milestone in China’s pursuit of semiconductor self-sufficiency. The Chinese tech giant’s newest chip is based on micro-architecture provided by the SoftBank Group Corp-owned Arm Ltd, it said. Alibaba, which is holding its annual cloud summit in Hangzhou, China, said that the chip is to be used in its own data centers in the “near future” and would not, for the time being, be sold commercially. “Customizing our own server chips is consistent with our ongoing efforts toward boosting our computing capabilities with better
AGGRESSIVE STEP: With the new processors, Apple is aiming at the high-end chips Intel has provided for the MacBook Pro and other top-end Macs for about 15 years Apple Inc on Monday took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. The company showcased the chips at an event called “Unleashed,” which also included its latest audio products. The new components, called the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, are 70 percent faster than its M1 predecessors, Apple said. It also unveiled a redesigned MacBook Pro, adding larger screens, MagSafe charging and better resolution. With the new processors and devices, Apple is aiming squarely at the high-end chips that Intel has
PRICE SPREAD: Oil trading under the Brent futures contract is giving the US a hefty edge in pricing, increasing the rush to secure cheap fuel as winter approaches Asian demand for US oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. China and other Asian buyers have been snapping up supertankers of US oil for delivery next month and seeking more for December, some traders have said. Most buyers are seeking US grades that had recently slumped to the lowest levels in more than a year, with an added incentive after Beijing awarded millions of tonnes of crude oil import quotas. A wide spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil futures is accommodating higher US crude