JAPAN

Export figures slow

Supply chain snags crimping global trade weighed on exports last month as auto shipments plunged, weakening a key pillar of the country’s economic recovery. Growth in overseas shipments slowed to about half of August’s pace, advancing 13 percent from last year’s level, the Ministry of Finance reported yesterday. Gains from deliveries of steel and chip components were muted by a drop in the nation’s vehicle exports. Economists had forecast a slowdown to an overall growth pace of 10.5 percent. On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports fell 3.9 percent from the prior month, the first month-on-month drop since February. The figures from the world’s third-largest economy add to evidence that supply chain bottlenecks amid COVID-19 restrictions are taking a toll on global trade.

CHIPMAKERS

Micron plans Japan plant

Micron Technology Inc is planning to build a DRAM plant in Japan’s Hiroshima Prefecture for as much as ￥800 billion (US$6.98 billion), the Nikkan Kogyo reported yesterday, without attribution. The largest US maker of memory chips is to purchase land near existing facilities in Higashihiroshima city for the plant, which is estimated to cost ￥600 billion to ￥800 billion, the newspaper reported. The Japanese government might provide some subsidies, it said. Micron’s new plant is to start operations by 2024 and serve to meet medium to long-term demand for data centers and other applications, the report said.

ASIA-PACIFIC

IMF cuts growth forecast

The IMF cut its growth forecast for the Asia-Pacific region due to a surge of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 and lagging vaccinations. The Washington-based fund now expects the region to grow 6.5 percent this year — down 1.1 percentage points from its April outlook, but still the world’s fastest-growing area. The regional economy is expected to expand 5.7 percent next year, higher than its April forecast. “Slower vaccination in Asia is one of the key factors for the slowdown in Asia’s growth momentum this year,” IMF Asia and Pacific Department director Rhee Chang-yong said in a release. Much of the downgrade was due to slower growth in India, which is now forecast to expand 9.5 percent this year, and Southeast Asia, where virus outbreaks continue. The projection for Japan was cut to 2.4 percent and Australia’s was lowered to 3.5 percent. China’s forecast was trimmed to 8 percent from 8.4 percent.

BANKING

Credit Suisse fined

Credit Suisse Group AG is to pay about US$475 million to US and British authorities to resolve bribery and fraud charges relating to a US$2 billion Mozambican corruption scandal, while its subsidiary pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in New York, US and UK agencies said on Tuesday. The settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the US Department of Justice and the British Financial Conduct Authority is the latest blow for the scandal-plagued Swiss bank and was announced just minutes before Switzerland’s financial regulator reprimanded it for a long-running corporate espionage saga. The US and British charges stem from nearly US$1 billion in bond offerings and a syndicated loan Credit Suisse helped to arrange from 2013 to 2016 to finance a tuna fishing industry project in Mozambique. Much of the proceeds were diverted via kickbacks to Credit Suisse bankers and Mozambique officials.