Consumer prices in the UK accelerated well beyond the Bank of England’s target for a second month, propelled by a global disruption in supply chains that pushed up transport costs.
Consumer prices rose 3.1 percent last month after a 3.2 percent gain the month before, the British Office for National Statistics said yesterday.
The Bank of England expects prices to climb above 4 percent by the end of the year, more than double the mandate.
Photo: AFP
The data were the last before the central bank’s decision on interest rates next month, when financial markets anticipate officials would lift borrowing costs for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said that policymakers must act to contain an upward spiral in prices.
“The strains from a reopening economy have resulted in more acute supply chain pressures,” KPMG UK lead economist Yael Selfin said. “We expect further increases in inflation from October.”
Rising inflation also presents a problem for British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, with more to be paid to service Britain’s inflation-linked debt.
A separate retail price index, which helps determine interest payments on those gilts, leaped 4.9 percent, the highest rate since 2011 and more than the 4.7 percent rate expected.
That index was pushed up partly by house prices.
“Global shocks have pushed up prices around the world, and we are working with businesses and international partners to address these pressures,” Sunak said in a statement.
In the headline consumer price index, the cost of transportation led gains last month.
Gas prices surged 19 percent to the highest since 2013 — even before a fuel crisis reduced supplies.
Prices for used vehicles rose 2.9 percent last month alone and have risen almost 22 percent since April.
Those factors were offset by a smaller contribution to inflation from hotels and restaurants, which eased price pressures when compared with a year earlier.
In September last year, restaurants raised prices after the government’s “Eat Out to Help Out” program finished.
While policymakers have long said that the current bout of inflation would prove transitory, a flurry of developments in the past few weeks have suggested it might be set to last longer than initially thought.
Prices for natural gas have surged, pockets of rapid wage growth are emerging and firms are increasingly talking up the prospects of price rises.
That, coupled with increasingly hawkish rhetoric from some policymakers, has prompted a rapid change in the market’s outlook for rates, which economists at HSBC Holdings PLC say might be one of the fastest increases in history.
In the past few weeks, Bailey has allowed speculation to build about higher rates.
He did not push back against aggressive money-market bets on borrowing costs.
As well as the implications for the central bank, the uptick in inflation is threatening to deepen a cost-of-living crisis for British households, which might undermine the economy’s already faltering recovery.
