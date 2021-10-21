Netflix subscribers rise on new show

‘SQUID GAME’: About 142 million households started watching the South Korean show, although new subscribers this year are tipped to be the lowest since 2016

Netflix Inc has posted its best subscriber growth of the year, beating Wall Street estimates thanks to the popularity of Squid Game, a South Korean drama.

The company on Tuesday said that it added 4.38 million subscribers in the third quarter, exceeding projections of 3.72 million.

Netflix expects to sign up 8.5 million customers in the final three months of this year, compared with Wall Street estimates of 8.32 million, thanks to an “unprecedented” slate of upcoming shows.

The Netflix logo is pictured on a Netflix Inc building in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

A busy programming slate in the final four months would help Netflix recover from a slow start to the year.

The service added just 5.5 million customers in the first six months, the least since 2013.

Analysts had worried that the slowdown would drag on after July and August passed without the return of popular shows, but new seasons of La Casa de Papel, as well as Squid Game, brought in millions of new customers last month.

About 142 million member households started watching Squid Game, making it the most-viewed new show in Netflix history.

Executives wore track suits inspired by the show during a pre-recorded earnings call for investors.

The company finished the quarter with 213.6 million subscribers.

“As the quarter continued, we saw an acceleration in our growth,” Netflix chief financial officer Spencer Neumann said on the call.

Neumann said he hoped that the company had escaped the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it harder to forecast results.

Netflix is on pace to add more than 18 million customers this year, although that would be the least since 2016.

Shares of Netflix were down more than 1 percent in extended trading after the results were announced.

The question for investors is whether Netflix can sustain its growth in Asia and Europe in the years ahead.

Those two regions supplied most of the new customers in the quarter, pulling in almost 4 million subscribers.

Asia has been Netflix’s fastest-growing territory in the past few months and Squid Game bolstered that trend.

Europe, the Middle East and Africa had been the fastest-growing market the past couple years.

The company is investing millions of dollars in productions for South Korea, India and Japan, as well as Africa.

“The subscriber beat provides momentum into 4Q and affirms our confidence in Netflix’s strategy and execution in creating local-language originals that can resonate globally,” Bloomberg senior media analyst Geetha Ranganathan said.