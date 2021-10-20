World Business Quick Take

Agencies





E-COMMERCE

Amazon to boost Xmas staff

Amazon.com Inc on Monday said that it plans to hire 150,000 seasonal workers in the US during the holiday period, as the e-commerce giant prepares for a shopping season expected to be characterized by high demand and supply headaches. Last year, the company announced 100,000 seasonal jobs, after it had boosted staffing through the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon’s hiring plan comes during a major labor shortage and increased union activities in the US, which has led to companies increasing wages to attract workers during the crucial end-of-year shopping period. Last month, Amazon increased its average starting wage in the country to more than US$18 per hour. The seasonal roles are to include sign-on bonuses of up to US$3,000 and an additional US$3 per hour depending on shifts, Amazon said.

ENVIRONMENT

Inaction risks ‘25% of GDP’

Ignoring the effects of climate change might cost the global economy 25 percent of GDP over the next couple of decades, BlackRock Inc vice chairman Philipp Hildebrand said. The transition to a low-carbon economy is the most “significant reallocation of capital in history,” Hildebrand told a conference panel organized by the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investment yesterday. Sustainable investing is not only about addressing climate change, Hildebrand said. The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals are a broad framework that includes issues other than global warming, and investors should focus on reversing social inequalities, he added.

VIETNAM

Easing sees labor shortage

The country’s electronics, garment, leather and footwear sectors are reporting worker shortages of about 50 percent after COVID-19 restrictions began lifting early this month. Electronics manufacturers nationwide are operating with a shortage of nearly 56 percent of workers and garment makers are facing a lack of 49.2 percent of employees, a posting on the government’s Web site said, citing Ministry of Labor data. The leather and footwear sector reported a 51.7 percent worker shortage, while as many as 2.1 million workers in the industrial belt want to return to their home provinces, the government reported, citing Ministry of Public Security data. The electrical equipment manufacturing sector is reporting a 44.5 percent shortage of employees, while the textile sector is lacking 39.5 percent of needed workers, the government said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Heathrow fee hike capped

The Civil Aviation Authority said that Heathrow, the country’s busiest airport, would not be permitted to increase passenger charges as much as it had wanted. The pandemic has restricted flying for more than 18 months, putting a huge financial strain on Heathrow and the airlines that use it, including its biggest customer, British Airways, and making airport charges the subject of a bitter row. Yesterday, the regulator said in its initial proposals that Heathrow could raise its charge to between ￡24.50 and ￡34.40 (US$33.84 to US$47.52) per passenger. Heathrow had requested the cap be set at between ￡32 and ￡43. Last year, the charge was ￡22 per passenger. Heathrow wants to be able to charge more to help recover its losses, but airlines do not want to have to raise ticket prices to cover higher airport charges just when they are trying to stimulate passenger demand.