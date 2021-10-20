E-COMMERCE
Amazon to boost Xmas staff
Amazon.com Inc on Monday said that it plans to hire 150,000 seasonal workers in the US during the holiday period, as the e-commerce giant prepares for a shopping season expected to be characterized by high demand and supply headaches. Last year, the company announced 100,000 seasonal jobs, after it had boosted staffing through the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon’s hiring plan comes during a major labor shortage and increased union activities in the US, which has led to companies increasing wages to attract workers during the crucial end-of-year shopping period. Last month, Amazon increased its average starting wage in the country to more than US$18 per hour. The seasonal roles are to include sign-on bonuses of up to US$3,000 and an additional US$3 per hour depending on shifts, Amazon said.
ENVIRONMENT
Inaction risks ‘25% of GDP’
Ignoring the effects of climate change might cost the global economy 25 percent of GDP over the next couple of decades, BlackRock Inc vice chairman Philipp Hildebrand said. The transition to a low-carbon economy is the most “significant reallocation of capital in history,” Hildebrand told a conference panel organized by the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investment yesterday. Sustainable investing is not only about addressing climate change, Hildebrand said. The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals are a broad framework that includes issues other than global warming, and investors should focus on reversing social inequalities, he added.
VIETNAM
Easing sees labor shortage
The country’s electronics, garment, leather and footwear sectors are reporting worker shortages of about 50 percent after COVID-19 restrictions began lifting early this month. Electronics manufacturers nationwide are operating with a shortage of nearly 56 percent of workers and garment makers are facing a lack of 49.2 percent of employees, a posting on the government’s Web site said, citing Ministry of Labor data. The leather and footwear sector reported a 51.7 percent worker shortage, while as many as 2.1 million workers in the industrial belt want to return to their home provinces, the government reported, citing Ministry of Public Security data. The electrical equipment manufacturing sector is reporting a 44.5 percent shortage of employees, while the textile sector is lacking 39.5 percent of needed workers, the government said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Heathrow fee hike capped
The Civil Aviation Authority said that Heathrow, the country’s busiest airport, would not be permitted to increase passenger charges as much as it had wanted. The pandemic has restricted flying for more than 18 months, putting a huge financial strain on Heathrow and the airlines that use it, including its biggest customer, British Airways, and making airport charges the subject of a bitter row. Yesterday, the regulator said in its initial proposals that Heathrow could raise its charge to between ￡24.50 and ￡34.40 (US$33.84 to US$47.52) per passenger. Heathrow had requested the cap be set at between ￡32 and ￡43. Last year, the charge was ￡22 per passenger. Heathrow wants to be able to charge more to help recover its losses, but airlines do not want to have to raise ticket prices to cover higher airport charges just when they are trying to stimulate passenger demand.
CHIP CRUNCH: Apple’s woes show that even the king of the technology world is not immune from global shortages made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic Apple Inc is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for this year by as many as 10 million units as prolonged chip shortages hit its flagship product, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the final three months of this year, but it is now telling manufacturing partners that the total would be lower because Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments Inc are struggling to deliver enough components, the people said. Apple gets display parts from Texas Instruments, while Broadcom is its longtime supplier of wireless components. One Texas
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), the nation’s two major airlines, reported accelerated revenue growth in the third quarter compared with the previous two quarters, thanks to robust air cargo business. EVA Airways yesterday said sales for last quarter rose 40 percent year-on-year to NT$25.81 billion (US$917 million), compared with an increase of 25 percent in the second quarter and a fall of 35 percent in the first quarter. China Airlines said sales grew 39 percent to NT$34.6 billion in the third quarter, after gaining 10 percent in the second quarter and falling 14 percent in the first quarter. EVA
‘SHORT-TERM ECONOMIC PAIN’: A military takeover would only temporarily weigh on wafer production on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, IC Insights said Taiwan has more chip manufacturing capacity than any other economy in the world, US-based market information advisory firm IC Insights said in a research paper last week, cautioning that the nation’s strength could prompt China to attempt to take over Taiwan. Taiwan commanded 21.4 percent of global installed IC capacity, ahead of South Korea’s 20.4 percent, Japan’s 15.8 percent and China’s 15.3 percent, North America’s 12.6 percent and Europe’s 5.7 percent, IC Insights said. Taiwan is one of two countries that uses 10-nanometer technology or better to produce wafers, holding 62.8 percent of global capacity, with South Korea holding the remaining 37.2
PRICE SPREAD: Oil trading under the Brent futures contract is giving the US a hefty edge in pricing, increasing the rush to secure cheap fuel as winter approaches Asian demand for US oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. China and other Asian buyers have been snapping up supertankers of US oil for delivery next month and seeking more for December, some traders have said. Most buyers are seeking US grades that had recently slumped to the lowest levels in more than a year, with an added incentive after Beijing awarded millions of tonnes of crude oil import quotas. A wide spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil futures is accommodating higher US crude