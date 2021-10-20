Prices for older homes in most parts of Taipei last quarter rose 6.3 percent year-on-year, supported by efforts to defend against inflation, Chinatrust Real Estate Co (中信房屋) said yesterday.
The uptick in prices was most evident in the city’s Nangang (南港), Wanhua (萬華) and Daan (大安) districts, at 19.9 percent, 14.5 percent and 12.3 percent respectively, beating the 2.63 percent rise in the consumer price index last month, the Taipei-based broker said.
For example, people buying older homes in Nangang needed to spend NT$10 million (US$357,974) this year to buy a home that cost NT$8.34 million a year earlier, it said.
However, prices for older homes in the less-popular Taitung (大同) and Shilin (士林) districts did not rise — location matters, it said.
Older homes are generally more affordable than newer ones, it said, adding that older homes can also benefit from urban renewal opportunities, it said.
Inflationary pressures are expected to build, aggravated by loose monetary policies worldwide, which drive the flow of funds into the domestic and overseas property markets, the company added.
Surveys have shown that Taiwanese prefer real estate as an investment tool to guard against inflation.
However, newer homes enjoy bigger gains in value, Chinatrust Real Estate said, adding that newer homes in Neihu District (內湖) more than doubled this year, while those in Nangang surged 1.3 times thanks to rapidly improving mass transportation options.
Affordability aside, prospective buyers should factor in other considerations when making purchasing decisions, the firm said, adding that older homes could require costly repairs.
