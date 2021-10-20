Shares on TAIEX soar on gains in large tech stocks

Staff writer, with CNA





The TAIEX yesterday closed above 16,900 points as large tech stocks regained their footing after losses on Monday in the wake of an overnight rally among their counterparts on the US markets, traders said.

As the bellwether electronics sector attracted most investors’ attention, old economy and financial stocks appeared mixed throughout the session, they said.

The TAIEX closed up 195.21 points, or 1.17 percent, at 16,900.67. Turnover totaled NT$265.377 billion (US$9.5 billion).

The market opened up 0.51 percent and buying accelerated as contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which had struggled a session earlier, led the tech sector in moving higher, sparked by an overnight 0.84 percent increase on the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite, dealers said.

The strong buying on the main board continued to the end of the session, as many other tech stocks followed suit and posted gains, with the electronics sector accounting for almost 60 percent of the total turnover by the end of the session, they said.

“After a pause seen yesterday, buying in the local tech sector was triggered by a higher NASDAQ, led by Apple Inc shares,” Concord Securities Co (康和證券) analyst Kerry Huang (黃志祺) said.

“TSMC is one of the so-called Apple concept stocks. In addition, the chipmaker, delivered positive leads in its investor conference last week, simply leading the entire electronics sector, as well as the TAIEX, in going higher today,” Huang said, referring to the company’s confirmation that its advanced 3-nanometer technology would be used in mass production as scheduled, as well as its guidance for the fourth quarter, which included an optimistic outlook.

TSMC rose 1.69 percent to close at its high for the day of NT$600.00. Led by TSMC, the electronics index rose 1.85 percent to end at 803.36, with the semiconductor sub-index up 2.03 percent.

“However, TSMC could see stiff technical resistance after it breaks NT$600, so room for the electronics index to go higher could be limited, with 809 points the nearest ceiling,” Huang said.

Among other Apple concept stocks, Largan Precision Industry Co (大立光), a supplier of smartphone camera lenses, rose 3.02 percent to close at NT$2,050, while rival Genius Electronic Optical Co (玉晶光) gained 4.59 percent to close at NT$399.