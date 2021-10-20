The Ministry of Finance yesterday raised the threshold for the basic living expenses deduction this year by NT$10,000 (US$357.97) to NT$192,000, which would ease the tax burden of more than 2 million people.
The ministry announced the adjustment — the biggest in the nation’s history — on its Web site, justifying the tax break by citing the 2017 Taxpayer Rights Protection Act (納稅者權利保護法), which stipulates that people should not be taxed on the amount they need to cover basic expenses.
Each year, the figure for basic expenses is set at 60 percent of the median disposable income from the preceding year.
Photo: Clare Cheng, Taipei Times
A survey of household incomes released on Aug. 13 by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) placed this year’s median disposable income at NT$320,000, making the basic living expense NT$192,000.
The deduction, which can be applied to taxpayers and each of their dependents, is NT$10,000 more than last year.
While the upward adjustment is expected to benefit 2.29 million people, it would lower the nation’s tax income by NT$14.64 billion, the ministry said.
Taxpayers would be able to see the difference in May next year, when filing their taxes for income earned this year, it added.
The extra tax break would amount to NT$40,000 for a family of four, the ministry said.
The savings could vary from NT$2,000 to NT$16,000, depending on a person’s tax bracket, which ranges from 5 percent to 40 percent, it added.
Later this year, the ministry is expected to increase other income tax deductions to reflect mounting inflationary pressure linked to the consumer price index (CPI).
The inflation gauge has risen more than 3 percent in the past three years, meriting bigger tax breaks so that people feel less of a pinch, accounting firms have said.
Income tax laws obligate the government to make adjustments based on the average CPI data for the year ending this month.
Last month, the CPI picked up 2.63 percent, and could remain high due to the soaring prices worldwide for fuel and raw materials, the DGBAS said previously.
Escalating inflation means that the government must allow more leeway for standard tax deductions, salary tax deductions and special deductions for people with disabilities.
The government must also make greater concessions on inheritance and gift taxes — from NT$12 million to NT$13.32 million per year on inheritance tax deductions and from NT$2.2 million to NT$2.44 million per year on gift tax deductions.
In related news, the ministry concurs with the Ministry of Economic Affairs that a sales tax exemption on electric vehicle purchases should be extended for four more years.
The tax break was due to expire by the end of this year, but the government aims to keep the incentive to encourage the migration to electric vehicles, Deputy Minister of Finance Lee Ching-hua (李慶華) said on the sidelines of a public function yesterday.
CHIP CRUNCH: Apple’s woes show that even the king of the technology world is not immune from global shortages made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic Apple Inc is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for this year by as many as 10 million units as prolonged chip shortages hit its flagship product, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the final three months of this year, but it is now telling manufacturing partners that the total would be lower because Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments Inc are struggling to deliver enough components, the people said. Apple gets display parts from Texas Instruments, while Broadcom is its longtime supplier of wireless components. One Texas
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), the nation’s two major airlines, reported accelerated revenue growth in the third quarter compared with the previous two quarters, thanks to robust air cargo business. EVA Airways yesterday said sales for last quarter rose 40 percent year-on-year to NT$25.81 billion (US$917 million), compared with an increase of 25 percent in the second quarter and a fall of 35 percent in the first quarter. China Airlines said sales grew 39 percent to NT$34.6 billion in the third quarter, after gaining 10 percent in the second quarter and falling 14 percent in the first quarter. EVA
‘SHORT-TERM ECONOMIC PAIN’: A military takeover would only temporarily weigh on wafer production on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, IC Insights said Taiwan has more chip manufacturing capacity than any other economy in the world, US-based market information advisory firm IC Insights said in a research paper last week, cautioning that the nation’s strength could prompt China to attempt to take over Taiwan. Taiwan commanded 21.4 percent of global installed IC capacity, ahead of South Korea’s 20.4 percent, Japan’s 15.8 percent and China’s 15.3 percent, North America’s 12.6 percent and Europe’s 5.7 percent, IC Insights said. Taiwan is one of two countries that uses 10-nanometer technology or better to produce wafers, holding 62.8 percent of global capacity, with South Korea holding the remaining 37.2
PRICE SPREAD: Oil trading under the Brent futures contract is giving the US a hefty edge in pricing, increasing the rush to secure cheap fuel as winter approaches Asian demand for US oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. China and other Asian buyers have been snapping up supertankers of US oil for delivery next month and seeking more for December, some traders have said. Most buyers are seeking US grades that had recently slumped to the lowest levels in more than a year, with an added incentive after Beijing awarded millions of tonnes of crude oil import quotas. A wide spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil futures is accommodating higher US crude