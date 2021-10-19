World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INVESTMENT

Goldman pursues China plan

Goldman Sachs Group Inc won approval to take 100 percent ownership of its securities joint venture in China, a key step to expand in the country, even as growing political tension and a Beijing-led crackdown on the private sector has ratcheted up risks. The move gives the firm free rein to pursue a clearer growth strategy that includes doubling its workforce in China to 600 and ramping up in asset and wealth management. The US bank has already added 116 staff onshore this year, boosting the total to more than 400, a spokesman said.

MANUFACTURING

Philips lowers guidance

Royal Philips NV reduced its growth and earnings guidance after global supply chain disruptions weighed on sales in the third quarter. Philips now expects to deliver low single-digit sales growth for this year, down from the low-to-mid-single digit increase it forecast previously, it said in a statement yesterday. The Dutch healthcare equipment maker expects just a “modest” increase in its profit margin, compared with the 60-basis-point improvement it anticipated previously. “Supply chain volatility has intensified globally,” Philips chief executive officer Frans van Houten said, citing a shortage in electronic components. “We expect this headwind to continue in the fourth quarter.”

E-COMMERCE

THG to seek premium listing

The Hut Group (THG), a rapidly growing British online retailer and tech group that is backed by Softbank Group Corp, yesterday said that it would remove its founder’s “golden share” and pursue a premium listing after its shares plummeted last week. THG, which went public in a bumper initial public offering in September last year, was last week rocked by a 35 percent collapse in its share price following an investor presentation, forcing it to address corporate governance concerns around the group. THG said its founder and chief executive officer Matthew Moulding would cancel his special share rights that had given him control over acquisitions.

AUTOMAKERS

Ford to make EV parts in UK

Ford Motor Co plans to invest as much as ￡230 million (US$315.72 million) to start producing electric vehicle (EV) components at an existing plant near Liverpool after the British government pledged financial support. The Halewood facility would be retooled to start building electric power units from 2024 to gradually replace manufacturing of combustion engine transmissions and safeguard jobs at the site, Ford said yesterday. Earlier this year, the US automaker said it would sell only fully electric vehicles in Europe by 2030. Ford Europe president Stuart Rowley said the plant has about 500 workers, and employment would remain around those levels.

GAMBLING

Playtech up due to takeover

Shares in British gambling software developer Playtech PLC soared by nearly 60 percent after the company agreed to a A$5 billion (US$3.7 billion) takeover by Australian slot machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. The offer, the latest for a British company by an overseas suitor, values London-listed Playtech at ￡6.80 per share, a premium of about 58 percent to the company’s last closing price on Friday, Aristocrat said in a statement yesterday. Aristocrat would raise A$1.3 billion in a share sale to help fund the acquisition, the Sydney-based firm said.