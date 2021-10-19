INVESTMENT
Goldman pursues China plan
Goldman Sachs Group Inc won approval to take 100 percent ownership of its securities joint venture in China, a key step to expand in the country, even as growing political tension and a Beijing-led crackdown on the private sector has ratcheted up risks. The move gives the firm free rein to pursue a clearer growth strategy that includes doubling its workforce in China to 600 and ramping up in asset and wealth management. The US bank has already added 116 staff onshore this year, boosting the total to more than 400, a spokesman said.
MANUFACTURING
Philips lowers guidance
Royal Philips NV reduced its growth and earnings guidance after global supply chain disruptions weighed on sales in the third quarter. Philips now expects to deliver low single-digit sales growth for this year, down from the low-to-mid-single digit increase it forecast previously, it said in a statement yesterday. The Dutch healthcare equipment maker expects just a “modest” increase in its profit margin, compared with the 60-basis-point improvement it anticipated previously. “Supply chain volatility has intensified globally,” Philips chief executive officer Frans van Houten said, citing a shortage in electronic components. “We expect this headwind to continue in the fourth quarter.”
E-COMMERCE
THG to seek premium listing
The Hut Group (THG), a rapidly growing British online retailer and tech group that is backed by Softbank Group Corp, yesterday said that it would remove its founder’s “golden share” and pursue a premium listing after its shares plummeted last week. THG, which went public in a bumper initial public offering in September last year, was last week rocked by a 35 percent collapse in its share price following an investor presentation, forcing it to address corporate governance concerns around the group. THG said its founder and chief executive officer Matthew Moulding would cancel his special share rights that had given him control over acquisitions.
AUTOMAKERS
Ford to make EV parts in UK
Ford Motor Co plans to invest as much as ￡230 million (US$315.72 million) to start producing electric vehicle (EV) components at an existing plant near Liverpool after the British government pledged financial support. The Halewood facility would be retooled to start building electric power units from 2024 to gradually replace manufacturing of combustion engine transmissions and safeguard jobs at the site, Ford said yesterday. Earlier this year, the US automaker said it would sell only fully electric vehicles in Europe by 2030. Ford Europe president Stuart Rowley said the plant has about 500 workers, and employment would remain around those levels.
GAMBLING
Playtech up due to takeover
Shares in British gambling software developer Playtech PLC soared by nearly 60 percent after the company agreed to a A$5 billion (US$3.7 billion) takeover by Australian slot machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. The offer, the latest for a British company by an overseas suitor, values London-listed Playtech at ￡6.80 per share, a premium of about 58 percent to the company’s last closing price on Friday, Aristocrat said in a statement yesterday. Aristocrat would raise A$1.3 billion in a share sale to help fund the acquisition, the Sydney-based firm said.
CHIP CRUNCH: Apple’s woes show that even the king of the technology world is not immune from global shortages made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic Apple Inc is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for this year by as many as 10 million units as prolonged chip shortages hit its flagship product, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the final three months of this year, but it is now telling manufacturing partners that the total would be lower because Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments Inc are struggling to deliver enough components, the people said. Apple gets display parts from Texas Instruments, while Broadcom is its longtime supplier of wireless components. One Texas
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), the nation’s two major airlines, reported accelerated revenue growth in the third quarter compared with the previous two quarters, thanks to robust air cargo business. EVA Airways yesterday said sales for last quarter rose 40 percent year-on-year to NT$25.81 billion (US$917 million), compared with an increase of 25 percent in the second quarter and a fall of 35 percent in the first quarter. China Airlines said sales grew 39 percent to NT$34.6 billion in the third quarter, after gaining 10 percent in the second quarter and falling 14 percent in the first quarter. EVA
‘SHORT-TERM ECONOMIC PAIN’: A military takeover would only temporarily weigh on wafer production on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, IC Insights said Taiwan has more chip manufacturing capacity than any other economy in the world, US-based market information advisory firm IC Insights said in a research paper last week, cautioning that the nation’s strength could prompt China to attempt to take over Taiwan. Taiwan commanded 21.4 percent of global installed IC capacity, ahead of South Korea’s 20.4 percent, Japan’s 15.8 percent and China’s 15.3 percent, North America’s 12.6 percent and Europe’s 5.7 percent, IC Insights said. Taiwan is one of two countries that uses 10-nanometer technology or better to produce wafers, holding 62.8 percent of global capacity, with South Korea holding the remaining 37.2