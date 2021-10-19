EQUITIES
TAIEX closes down 0.45%
The TAIEX yesterday gave up initial gains to close 0.45 percent lower as investors pocketed profits in bellwether electronics shares, dealers said. Select old economy stocks, in particular in the petrochemical and textile sectors, were bolstered by higher international crude oil prices, but overall market sentiment was hurt by an uptick in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield, they said. “The pressure faced by tech stocks came from worries over 10-year US Treasury yields trending higher, as higher yields will make tech stocks look less attractive, but an increase in crude oil prices sent petrochemical, textile and raw material stocks higher,” Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) analyst Kevin Su (蘇俊宏) said. The TAIEX closed down 75.73 points, or 0.45 percent, at 16,705.46. Despite the fall, foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$3.28 billion (US$117.08 million) of local shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
Foreigners become buyers
Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$5.96 billion million of local shares after selling a net NT$34.07 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday last week, foreign investors had sold an accumulated NT$572.99 billion of local shares since the beginning of this year, the exchange said. Last week, the top three shares bought by foreign investors were Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) and Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), while the top three sold were United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$22.61 trillion, or 44.09 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
APPAREL
Makalot shares rise 4.07%
Shares of Makalot Industrial Co Ltd (聚陽實業), a manufacturer of ready-to-wear apparel and functional clothing, yesterday rose 4.07 percent as investors welcomed news of a resumption of production at plants in southern Vietnam. The company on Friday last week reported a pretax profit of NT$341 million for last month, up 3.6 percent month-on-month, but down 11.1 percent year-on-year. That brought the company’s pretax profit for the third quarter to NT$1.02 billion, down 1 percent from the previous year, as sales were affected by shipping bottlenecks and a suspension of production in southern Vietnam. Gross margin fell on higher material and pandemic prevention costs. In the first three quarters of the year, pretax profit totaled NT$2.56 billion, up 21.2 percent from the previous year, the company said.
HOSPITALITY
Golden China Hotel to close
The Golden China Hotel (康華大飯店) near Taipei’s Xingtian Temple (行天宮) has decided to exit the market next month due to persistent losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 40-year-old hotel is to close on Nov. 30, its Web site said, due to an unfavorable business outlook as the global health crisis continues. Hotels in Taipei have been hit hard due to their heavy dependence on foreign tourists, as well as a failure to benefit from a boom in domestic tourism. People in possession of its restaurant vouchers can seek refunds, the hotel said. The hotel had sought to bolster sales by cutting room rates to NT$1,440 per night on weekdays and NT$1,540 on weekends, but to no avail.
CHIP CRUNCH: Apple’s woes show that even the king of the technology world is not immune from global shortages made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic Apple Inc is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for this year by as many as 10 million units as prolonged chip shortages hit its flagship product, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the final three months of this year, but it is now telling manufacturing partners that the total would be lower because Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments Inc are struggling to deliver enough components, the people said. Apple gets display parts from Texas Instruments, while Broadcom is its longtime supplier of wireless components. One Texas
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), the nation’s two major airlines, reported accelerated revenue growth in the third quarter compared with the previous two quarters, thanks to robust air cargo business. EVA Airways yesterday said sales for last quarter rose 40 percent year-on-year to NT$25.81 billion (US$917 million), compared with an increase of 25 percent in the second quarter and a fall of 35 percent in the first quarter. China Airlines said sales grew 39 percent to NT$34.6 billion in the third quarter, after gaining 10 percent in the second quarter and falling 14 percent in the first quarter. EVA
‘SHORT-TERM ECONOMIC PAIN’: A military takeover would only temporarily weigh on wafer production on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, IC Insights said Taiwan has more chip manufacturing capacity than any other economy in the world, US-based market information advisory firm IC Insights said in a research paper last week, cautioning that the nation’s strength could prompt China to attempt to take over Taiwan. Taiwan commanded 21.4 percent of global installed IC capacity, ahead of South Korea’s 20.4 percent, Japan’s 15.8 percent and China’s 15.3 percent, North America’s 12.6 percent and Europe’s 5.7 percent, IC Insights said. Taiwan is one of two countries that uses 10-nanometer technology or better to produce wafers, holding 62.8 percent of global capacity, with South Korea holding the remaining 37.2