TAIEX closes down 0.45%

The TAIEX yesterday gave up initial gains to close 0.45 percent lower as investors pocketed profits in bellwether electronics shares, dealers said. Select old economy stocks, in particular in the petrochemical and textile sectors, were bolstered by higher international crude oil prices, but overall market sentiment was hurt by an uptick in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield, they said. “The pressure faced by tech stocks came from worries over 10-year US Treasury yields trending higher, as higher yields will make tech stocks look less attractive, but an increase in crude oil prices sent petrochemical, textile and raw material stocks higher,” Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) analyst Kevin Su (蘇俊宏) said. The TAIEX closed down 75.73 points, or 0.45 percent, at 16,705.46. Despite the fall, foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$3.28 billion (US$117.08 million) of local shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

Foreigners become buyers

Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$5.96 billion million of local shares after selling a net NT$34.07 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday last week, foreign investors had sold an accumulated NT$572.99 billion of local shares since the beginning of this year, the exchange said. Last week, the top three shares bought by foreign investors were Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) and Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), while the top three sold were United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$22.61 trillion, or 44.09 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

Makalot shares rise 4.07%

Shares of Makalot Industrial Co Ltd (聚陽實業), a manufacturer of ready-to-wear apparel and functional clothing, yesterday rose 4.07 percent as investors welcomed news of a resumption of production at plants in southern Vietnam. The company on Friday last week reported a pretax profit of NT$341 million for last month, up 3.6 percent month-on-month, but down 11.1 percent year-on-year. That brought the company’s pretax profit for the third quarter to NT$1.02 billion, down 1 percent from the previous year, as sales were affected by shipping bottlenecks and a suspension of production in southern Vietnam. Gross margin fell on higher material and pandemic prevention costs. In the first three quarters of the year, pretax profit totaled NT$2.56 billion, up 21.2 percent from the previous year, the company said.

Golden China Hotel to close

The Golden China Hotel (康華大飯店) near Taipei’s Xingtian Temple (行天宮) has decided to exit the market next month due to persistent losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 40-year-old hotel is to close on Nov. 30, its Web site said, due to an unfavorable business outlook as the global health crisis continues. Hotels in Taipei have been hit hard due to their heavy dependence on foreign tourists, as well as a failure to benefit from a boom in domestic tourism. People in possession of its restaurant vouchers can seek refunds, the hotel said. The hotel had sought to bolster sales by cutting room rates to NT$1,440 per night on weekdays and NT$1,540 on weekends, but to no avail.