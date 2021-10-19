Toyota to build US battery plant

AP, DETROIT, Michigan





Toyota Motor Corp plans to build a new US$1.29 billion factory in the US to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

The plant location was not announced, but the company said it would eventually employ 1,750 people and start making batteries in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.

The plant is part of US$3.4 billion that Toyota plans to spend in the US on automotive batteries during the next decade. It did not detail where the remaining US$2.1 billion would be spent, but part of that would likely go on another battery factory.

It comes amid a flurry of global announcements about shoring up production of batteries for electric vehicles. Most automakers are working to transition away from internal combustion engines to zero-emission battery vehicles.

Stellantis NV, formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, and LG Energy Solution Co yesterday said that they plan to build a battery manufacturing facility to help the automaker get 40 percent of its US sales from electric vehicles by 2030. They did not say where the plant would be.

Ford Motor Co announced that it would turn a transmission factory in northwest England into a plant that would make electric power units for vehicles sold throughout Europe.

Ford, General Motors Co and Toyota have announced large investments in US battery factories. General Motors plans to build battery plants in Ohio and Tennessee, while Ford has plans for plants in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Toyota is to form a new company to run its new US battery plant with Toyota Tsusho, a subsidiary that now makes an array of parts for the automaker.

The company would also help Toyota expand its US supply chain, as well as increase its knowledge of lithium-ion auto batteries, Toyota said.

“Today’s commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers,” Toyota North America chief executive Ted Ogawa said in a statement.

The new plant would likely be near one of the company’s US assembly plants in Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama or Texas.

Toyota plans to sell 2 million zero-emission hydrogen and battery electric vehicles worldwide per year by 2030.

In the US, Toyota plans to sell 1.5 million to 1.8 million vehicles by 2030 that are at least partially electrified.