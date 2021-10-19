Toyota Motor Corp plans to build a new US$1.29 billion factory in the US to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles.
The plant location was not announced, but the company said it would eventually employ 1,750 people and start making batteries in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.
The plant is part of US$3.4 billion that Toyota plans to spend in the US on automotive batteries during the next decade. It did not detail where the remaining US$2.1 billion would be spent, but part of that would likely go on another battery factory.
It comes amid a flurry of global announcements about shoring up production of batteries for electric vehicles. Most automakers are working to transition away from internal combustion engines to zero-emission battery vehicles.
Stellantis NV, formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, and LG Energy Solution Co yesterday said that they plan to build a battery manufacturing facility to help the automaker get 40 percent of its US sales from electric vehicles by 2030. They did not say where the plant would be.
Ford Motor Co announced that it would turn a transmission factory in northwest England into a plant that would make electric power units for vehicles sold throughout Europe.
Ford, General Motors Co and Toyota have announced large investments in US battery factories. General Motors plans to build battery plants in Ohio and Tennessee, while Ford has plans for plants in Tennessee and Kentucky.
Toyota is to form a new company to run its new US battery plant with Toyota Tsusho, a subsidiary that now makes an array of parts for the automaker.
The company would also help Toyota expand its US supply chain, as well as increase its knowledge of lithium-ion auto batteries, Toyota said.
“Today’s commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers,” Toyota North America chief executive Ted Ogawa said in a statement.
The new plant would likely be near one of the company’s US assembly plants in Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama or Texas.
Toyota plans to sell 2 million zero-emission hydrogen and battery electric vehicles worldwide per year by 2030.
In the US, Toyota plans to sell 1.5 million to 1.8 million vehicles by 2030 that are at least partially electrified.
CHIP CRUNCH: Apple’s woes show that even the king of the technology world is not immune from global shortages made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic Apple Inc is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for this year by as many as 10 million units as prolonged chip shortages hit its flagship product, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the final three months of this year, but it is now telling manufacturing partners that the total would be lower because Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments Inc are struggling to deliver enough components, the people said. Apple gets display parts from Texas Instruments, while Broadcom is its longtime supplier of wireless components. One Texas
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), the nation’s two major airlines, reported accelerated revenue growth in the third quarter compared with the previous two quarters, thanks to robust air cargo business. EVA Airways yesterday said sales for last quarter rose 40 percent year-on-year to NT$25.81 billion (US$917 million), compared with an increase of 25 percent in the second quarter and a fall of 35 percent in the first quarter. China Airlines said sales grew 39 percent to NT$34.6 billion in the third quarter, after gaining 10 percent in the second quarter and falling 14 percent in the first quarter. EVA
‘SHORT-TERM ECONOMIC PAIN’: A military takeover would only temporarily weigh on wafer production on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, IC Insights said Taiwan has more chip manufacturing capacity than any other economy in the world, US-based market information advisory firm IC Insights said in a research paper last week, cautioning that the nation’s strength could prompt China to attempt to take over Taiwan. Taiwan commanded 21.4 percent of global installed IC capacity, ahead of South Korea’s 20.4 percent, Japan’s 15.8 percent and China’s 15.3 percent, North America’s 12.6 percent and Europe’s 5.7 percent, IC Insights said. Taiwan is one of two countries that uses 10-nanometer technology or better to produce wafers, holding 62.8 percent of global capacity, with South Korea holding the remaining 37.2