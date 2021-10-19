Yuan deposits held by local banks last month declined by a fractional 0.14 percent to 237.51 billion yuan (US$36.94 billion), the lowest since December last year, as corporate and retail accounts cut holdings, the central bank said yesterday.
The drop of 332 million yuan marked the second straight month of declines, even though the yuan increased in value against the US dollar over the period, the central bank said.
Yuan deposits held at domestic banking units fell 0.3 percent to 207.33 billion yuan, but edged up 0.97 percent to 30.17 billion yuan at offshore banking units, it said.
Photo: Lu Kuan-cheng, Taipei Times
Demand deposits declined, while time deposits increased, the central bank said.
Corporate accounts adjusted more noticeably than retail accounts, because some companies settled account payables with their yuan deposits, it added.
The increase at offshore banking units came after some companies took back outstanding loans, the central bank said.
Retail investors have shed yuan positions for several months, resisting the yuan’s appreciation, it said.
Taiwanese used to love yuan deposits as an investment tool, attracted by their relatively high interest rates and value gains, but in the past few years yuan interest rates have dropped and stock investments generated better returns, it said.
Last month, Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) offered the highest interest rate of 3.05 percent for one-month yuan deposits, while Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰化銀行) provided the highest interest rate for three-month yuan deposits at 2 percent, the central bank said.
Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行) offered the highest interest rates for six-month and one-year yuan deposits at 2.3 percent and 2.4 percent respectively, it said.
A growing number of investment options also helped dampen the yuan’s popularity, it added.
CHIP CRUNCH: Apple’s woes show that even the king of the technology world is not immune from global shortages made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic Apple Inc is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for this year by as many as 10 million units as prolonged chip shortages hit its flagship product, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the final three months of this year, but it is now telling manufacturing partners that the total would be lower because Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments Inc are struggling to deliver enough components, the people said. Apple gets display parts from Texas Instruments, while Broadcom is its longtime supplier of wireless components. One Texas
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), the nation’s two major airlines, reported accelerated revenue growth in the third quarter compared with the previous two quarters, thanks to robust air cargo business. EVA Airways yesterday said sales for last quarter rose 40 percent year-on-year to NT$25.81 billion (US$917 million), compared with an increase of 25 percent in the second quarter and a fall of 35 percent in the first quarter. China Airlines said sales grew 39 percent to NT$34.6 billion in the third quarter, after gaining 10 percent in the second quarter and falling 14 percent in the first quarter. EVA
‘SHORT-TERM ECONOMIC PAIN’: A military takeover would only temporarily weigh on wafer production on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, IC Insights said Taiwan has more chip manufacturing capacity than any other economy in the world, US-based market information advisory firm IC Insights said in a research paper last week, cautioning that the nation’s strength could prompt China to attempt to take over Taiwan. Taiwan commanded 21.4 percent of global installed IC capacity, ahead of South Korea’s 20.4 percent, Japan’s 15.8 percent and China’s 15.3 percent, North America’s 12.6 percent and Europe’s 5.7 percent, IC Insights said. Taiwan is one of two countries that uses 10-nanometer technology or better to produce wafers, holding 62.8 percent of global capacity, with South Korea holding the remaining 37.2