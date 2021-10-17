European stocks climbed to the highest level in five weeks, posting their best weekly gain since March, as early earnings reports boosted investor confidence that the recovery can continue.
The STOXX 600 added 0.7 percent by the close in London, bringing this week’s advance to 2.7 percent led by travel, banking and retail sectors. European banking shares closed at the highest level since February last year, within 0.1 percent of erasing their COVID-19 pandemic losses, as the sector is seen as an inflation hedge and benefits from higher rates.
Equities in the region are rebounding this month as concerns about various risks, including China’s real-estate sector and inflation, ease.
Investors, flush with cash and struggling to find alternatives to stocks, are now turning their focus to what is expected to be a strong earnings season, despite rising energy prices and supply constraints.
“It’s been a positive week with risks on some of the main fronts such as China or inflation being reduced,” said Diego Fernandez, chief investment officer at A&G Banca Privada in Madrid. “COVID is now over for markets and even if we are in an advanced stage of the cycle, there is still money to be made.”
The main European benchmark is down about 1.4 percent from its August record high, but has posted two consecutive weekly gains for the first time in two months. The STOXX 600 is up 18 percent this year.
The UK’s FTSE 100 Index climbed to the highest level since February last year, buoyed by oil and banking shares.
“We think the recent relative weakness in European stocks is only justified if one expects a sharper global economic downturn. However, we see no indication for that yet and expect slower, but still strong growth compared to history for the near term,” said Max Anderl, a portfolio manager at UBS Asset Management in London.
Among individual stocks, Temenos AG fell 14 percent after quarterly earnings that analysts said were a “mixed bag.” Deutsche Lufthansa AG jumped 4.6 percent after analyst upgrades at Stifel Financial Corp and Deutsche Bank AG.
Airlines also gained after the White House said the US would open its borders to vaccinated foreigners on Nov. 8.
HSBC Holdings PLC gained after Bank of America upgraded the stock to “buy” from “neutral” on sensitivity to rising rates.
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,
CHIP CRUNCH: Apple’s woes show that even the king of the technology world is not immune from global shortages made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic Apple Inc is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for this year by as many as 10 million units as prolonged chip shortages hit its flagship product, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the final three months of this year, but it is now telling manufacturing partners that the total would be lower because Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments Inc are struggling to deliver enough components, the people said. Apple gets display parts from Texas Instruments, while Broadcom is its longtime supplier of wireless components. One Texas
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), the nation’s two major airlines, reported accelerated revenue growth in the third quarter compared with the previous two quarters, thanks to robust air cargo business. EVA Airways yesterday said sales for last quarter rose 40 percent year-on-year to NT$25.81 billion (US$917 million), compared with an increase of 25 percent in the second quarter and a fall of 35 percent in the first quarter. China Airlines said sales grew 39 percent to NT$34.6 billion in the third quarter, after gaining 10 percent in the second quarter and falling 14 percent in the first quarter. EVA
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is embarking on a recruitment drive to hire 200,000 workers in Shenzhen, China, as it ramps up production of the new iPhone 13 series, Chinese business news outlet Eastmoney.com reported. Hon Hai is seeking to recruit those heading back to the city after China’s seven-day National Day holiday, which began on Oct. 1, to help churn out the estimated 100,000 iPhone 13s produced on the site each day, the report said. Following last month’s global release of the iPhone 13, Hon Hai entered its traditional peak season, and workers at its Chinese production sites are said