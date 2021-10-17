European stocks rise for best week since March

Bloomberg





European stocks climbed to the highest level in five weeks, posting their best weekly gain since March, as early earnings reports boosted investor confidence that the recovery can continue.

The STOXX 600 added 0.7 percent by the close in London, bringing this week’s advance to 2.7 percent led by travel, banking and retail sectors. European banking shares closed at the highest level since February last year, within 0.1 percent of erasing their COVID-19 pandemic losses, as the sector is seen as an inflation hedge and benefits from higher rates.

Equities in the region are rebounding this month as concerns about various risks, including China’s real-estate sector and inflation, ease.

Investors, flush with cash and struggling to find alternatives to stocks, are now turning their focus to what is expected to be a strong earnings season, despite rising energy prices and supply constraints.

“It’s been a positive week with risks on some of the main fronts such as China or inflation being reduced,” said Diego Fernandez, chief investment officer at A&G Banca Privada in Madrid. “COVID is now over for markets and even if we are in an advanced stage of the cycle, there is still money to be made.”

The main European benchmark is down about 1.4 percent from its August record high, but has posted two consecutive weekly gains for the first time in two months. The STOXX 600 is up 18 percent this year.

The UK’s FTSE 100 Index climbed to the highest level since February last year, buoyed by oil and banking shares.

“We think the recent relative weakness in European stocks is only justified if one expects a sharper global economic downturn. However, we see no indication for that yet and expect slower, but still strong growth compared to history for the near term,” said Max Anderl, a portfolio manager at UBS Asset Management in London.

Among individual stocks, Temenos AG fell 14 percent after quarterly earnings that analysts said were a “mixed bag.” Deutsche Lufthansa AG jumped 4.6 percent after analyst upgrades at Stifel Financial Corp and Deutsche Bank AG.

Airlines also gained after the White House said the US would open its borders to vaccinated foreigners on Nov. 8.

HSBC Holdings PLC gained after Bank of America upgraded the stock to “buy” from “neutral” on sensitivity to rising rates.