AUTOMAKERS

Toyota cuts assembly target

Toyota Motor Corp cut its global production target for next month by about 15 percent as a shortage of parts continues to weigh on the world’s No. 1 automaker. The Japanese company had initially planned to make 1 million vehicles next month, but now expects to produce only about 850,000 to 900,000 units, it said in a statement yesterday. “This adjustment will affect approximately 50,000 units in Japan, and between 50,000 units and 100,000 units overseas,” Toyota said. However, Toyota’s full-year production target of 9 million vehicles for the 12 months ending March 31 next year will be maintained “due to the easing of restrictions on COVID-19 in Southeast Asia,” it said.

EUROPE

US urged to drop tariffs

French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said the US must drop trade tariffs against European countries over digital levies after all sides joined a global agreement on overhauling international taxation. Le Maire said he has made a political commitment to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to abolish France’s levy on digital firms as soon as the new rules on sharing rights to tax profits of multinationals come into effect. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, which oversaw the global negotiations, has said it aims for implementation of the deal as soon as 2023. Other European countries have made similar commitments, yet the US has not offered a guarantee that it would drop its threat to retaliate against national levies, Le Maire said.

ELECTRONICS

S Korean law tests Apple

Apple Inc was on a collision course with South Korea yesterday over new requirements that it stop forcing app developers to use its payment systems, with a government official warning of a possible investigation into the iPhone maker’s compliance. The development comes after South Korea amended the Telecommunication Business Act in August to curb the tech majors’ market dominance and stop the big app store operators such as Apple and Alphabet Inc’s Google from charging commissions on in-app purchases. The law went into effect last month, but Apple had told the South Korean government that it was already complying and did not need to change its app store policy, a South Korean official in charge of the matter said. The regulator plans to ask Apple’s South Korean unit to provide greater autonomy in payment methods, and if Apple failed to comply, would consider measures such as a fact-finding probe as a precursor to possible fines or other penalties.

ENERGY

Gas boosts Norway surplus

Norway’s trade surplus rose last month to a record level thanks to soaring revenues from selling gas from its offshore fields, its national statistics agency data showed yesterday. With a daily output of about 4 million barrels of oil equivalent, almost equally divided between oil and natural gas, Norway has been among the winners from an ongoing spike in global energy prices. The trade surplus for last month rose 28 percent from August to US$6.39 billion, the highest on record, with 61 percent of Norway’s overall exports coming from petroleum, the data showed. Norway supplied 22 percent of the natural gas consumed in the EU last year, second only to Russia’s 34 percent market share, the data showed. The overall value of Norway’s gas exports stood at US$5.8 billion for last month.