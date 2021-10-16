Europe’s vehicle sales crash shows worse year ahead

Automakers last month logged their worst September sales in Europe in more than a quarter century, putting the industry on course to come up short of last year’s disastrous showing.

New vehicle registrations plummeted 25 percent to 972,723, the lowest for the month since 1995, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said yesterday.

The lobby group largely attributed the drop to a semiconductor shortage, which worsened when COVID-19 outbreaks idled chip packaging and testing facilities in Southeast Asia.

After three consecutive declines, sales in Europe have fallen in more months than they have risen this year. While contraction was unthinkable early this year — the association predicted about 10 percent growth for the year — some market researchers are now expecting it.

“We currently forecast that this year will not eclipse the desperately weak 2020 result,” LMC Automotive said in a report.

“Our assumption is that sourcing issues will be with us throughout next year and continue to undermine the connection between positive underlying demand drivers and new vehicle sales,” it said.

Automakers are mitigating supply crises by prioritizing their most lucrative models and paring their spending on marketing and incentives, buoying profit margins.

BMW AG earlier this month raised its projection for annual returns from automaking to 9.5 to 10.5 percent, up from 7 to 9 percent.

Suppliers have not been as fortunate. Companies that have cut their earnings guidance in recent weeks include France’s Faurecia SA, Germany’s Hella GmbH & Co and US-listed Aptiv PLC.

After months of battling component shortages alongside high commodity prices and shipping constraints, manufacturers face more disruptions, Fitch Ratings Ltd said.

“We only expect semiconductor supplies to start showing signs of improvement from” the second half of next year onwards, the rating agency said in a report.

“However, there will still be a shortage to some extent until mid-2023,” it added.

Europe’s largest economies are also suffering.

Germany’s leading research institutes lowered their joint forecast for growth this year to just 2.4 percent, from 3.7 percent, citing supply logjams that would hinder the nation’s recovery into next year.

The UK expanded slower than expected in August after a surprise contraction in July.

Daimler AG had the worst showing among major European automakers last month, with deliveries almost halving from a year earlier.

The company slashed its forecast for Mercedes-Benz sales in July, saying that it expected them to be roughly in line with last year rather than up significantly.

Volkswagen AG and Stellantis NV, Europe’s two largest automakers, each delivered about 30 percent fewer vehicles last month than a year earlier.

Renault SA and BMW were each down about 24 percent.

All major markets recorded double-digit declines last month, with sales in the UK and Italy shrinking by about one-third.