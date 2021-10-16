New houses, presales rise 3% in northern Taiwan

RECOVERY UNDER WAY: New data showed growing confidence among builders, although soaring materials prices and policy measures are reason for caution

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Presale projects and new houses last quarter totaled NT$270.5 billion (US$9.65 billion) in northern Taiwan, rising 3 percent from three months earlier, in the latest signs that the market is emerging from the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chinese-language My Housing Monthly said on Thursday.

However, some negative effects of the outbreak still linger, it added.

The data suggested that a recovery is under way for this segment of the housing market, although more improvement is needed to catch up with the showing a year earlier, the property publication’s head researcher Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said.

Developers and builders regained confidence compared with three months earlier after Taiwan’s local infections dwindled, Ho said.

However, the third-quarter volume is lower than expected, and that soaring building material prices and unfavorable policy measures accounted for caution on the part of building companies, he said.

The government has revised income tax law that now extends to gains from transfers of presale projects and property-based equities. In addition, short-term property transactions are defined as resale within five years of purchases and gains are subjected to heavy taxes.

That means property investors must wait much longer to avoid punitive taxes if they aim to cash out, the analyst said.

In the first three quarters, presale projects and new houses amounted to NT$806 billion, a decline of 16 percent from the same period last year, Ho said.

Taipei and New Taipei City, the hot spots of local COVID-19 infections, reported a larger retreat of 20 percent, he said.

The volume in the less popular Sanjhih District (三芝) in New Taipei City was higher last quarter than in the Sansia District (三峽), driven by the need for affordable retirement housing, Ho said.