EirGenix Inc (台康生技) yesterday said it had raised NT$5.03 billion (US$179.47 million) through a private placement with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) subsidiary Foxconn Technology Co (鴻準精密) and investements by two other firms controlled by Hon Hai founder Terry Gou.
EirGenix, which is a contract development and manufacturing services provider and biosimilars maker, said that proceeds would be utilized in its research and development, expansion of factories and operations integration, the company said in a statement submitted to the Taipei Exchange.
EirGenix has issued 55 million new common shares at NT$91.5 each, after its shareholders approved the share offering on Aug. 3 and its board of directors approved the price on Oct. 1, company data showed.
Photo: Lin Hsin-han, Taipei Times
Foxconn Technology invested NT$2.51 billion by subscribing to EirGenix shares, while Yonglin Capital Holding Co Ltd (永齡資本控股) and Hong Wei Investment Co Ltd (鋐維), controlled by Gou, invested NT$2.42 billion and NT$91.5 million respectively, EirGenix aid in the statement.
The three companies would hold 9.1 percent, 8.8 percent and 0.3 percent stakes respectively in EirGenix, a combined 18.2 percent stake, making the Hon Hai-affiliated companies the largest shareholder in the biotech company, company data showed.
EirGenix in March unblinded its phase 3 clinical trial for its EG12014, a biosimilar of trastuzumab, a breast cancer-treating antibody sold by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding AG under the brand name Herceptin, saying that the test results showed that its product is pharmaceutically equivalent to trastuzumab.
EirGenix plans to apply to the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency for marketing approvals for EG12014 by the end of this year, it said at an investors’ conference last month.
The New Taipei City-based company singed an agreement with Novartis’ generics giant Sandoz Inc to sell EG12014 in all markets other than Taiwan and China.
For the first three quarters, EirGenix’s revenue grew 52.74 percent from one year earlier to NT$1.27 billion, it said.
The company expects revenue to gain momentum next year if it obtains marketing approvals from regulators for EG12014. It would then focus on the development of three other biosimilars — EG13074, EG1206A and EG62054 — all for cancer treatment, it said.
EirGenix has also developed a rapid antigen COVID-19 test kit that provides results within 10 minutes, even for early infections. It also offers protein antigen to Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) for its COVID-19 vaccine, but did not reveal how much revenue had been derived from the service.
