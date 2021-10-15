ENERGY
CNG cuts gas to utilities
Glencore-backed UK gas shipper CNG Group is no longer to provide gas to its utility clients. CNG supplies wholesale gas to utilities that then sell it to households. The UK energy market is already in crisis and the exit threatens to unleash a new wave of turmoil. CNG is advising its clients to seek alternative shipping arrangements “quickly.” The company still has about 18 utility clients on its books that would now need a new supplier, it said on Wednesday. Weeks of record gas prices have already pushed 12 retail suppliers out of business since August in the UK.
TURKEY
President fires policymakers
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired monetary policymakers wary of cutting interest rates further, driving the lira to record lows against the US dollar with his midnight decree. The firing of central bank deputy governors Semih Tumen and Ugur Namik Kucuk, along with Monetary Policy Committee member Abdullah Yavas, followed a meeting between the president and committee head Sahap Kavcioglu on Wednesday. The two discussed changes to the committee and economic policy, people familiar with the discussion told Bloomberg. The lira fell as much as 1.1 percent to a new record. It was 0.7 percent weaker at 9.1550 per US dollar at 9:42am in Istanbul.
FINANCES
Digital cash policies endorsed
G7 finance officials on Wednesday endorsed 13 public policy principles for central bank digital currencies, saying such currencies should be grounded in transparency, the rule of law and sound economic governance, the US Department of the Treasury said. “Innovation in digital money and payments has the potential to bring significant benefits, but also raises considerable public policy and regulatory issues,” G7 finance ministers and central bankers said in a joint statement. “Strong international coordination and cooperation on these issues helps to ensure that public and private sector innovation will deliver domestic and cross-border benefits while being safe for users and the wider financial system.”
AUSTRALIA
Banks mandate vaccines
The nation’s two biggest banks yesterday moved to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all staff working at their offices and branches across the nation. Westpac Banking Corp and Commonwealth Bank of Australia said that they would require all employees entering a workplace in the eastern states of New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory to be fully vaccinated by the start of December. The same would apply to staff in other states by February next year. National Australia Bank and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group are following state guidelines, meaning staff in the state of Victoria, for example, must be fully vaccinated to attend a work site.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook updates rules
Facebook Inc is to count rights advocates and journalists as “involuntary” public figures and so increase protections against harassment and bullying targeted at these groups, the social media firm’s head of global safety said in an interview this week. Facebook, which allows more critical commentary of public figures than of private individuals, is changing its approach on the harassment of journalists and “human rights defenders,” who it says are in the public eye due to their work rather than their public personas.
US crude futures on Friday topped US$80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery popped above the key psychological level before pulling back and closing up 1.34 percent at US$79.35 a barrel, gaining 4.57 percent from a week earlier. Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.54 percent a barrel to US$82.39, up 3.92 percent from a week earlier. This week brought many indications that supplies would remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,
Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In the past few years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries. Now two saponin molecules,
CHIP CRUNCH: Apple’s woes show that even the king of the technology world is not immune from global shortages made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic Apple Inc is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for this year by as many as 10 million units as prolonged chip shortages hit its flagship product, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the final three months of this year, but it is now telling manufacturing partners that the total would be lower because Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments Inc are struggling to deliver enough components, the people said. Apple gets display parts from Texas Instruments, while Broadcom is its longtime supplier of wireless components. One Texas