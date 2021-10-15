Germany’s leading research institutes yesterday cut their joint growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy as supply logjams delay the nation’s recovery.
The downgrade to a 2.4 percent expansion in this year’s GDP, from 3.7 percent, reflects a relentless shortage of inputs, a lack of shipping capacity and a spike in energy costs that is threatening rebounds across the globe.
The outlook for next year was upgraded to 4.8 percent from 3.9 percent.
“Supply bottlenecks for intermediate products are hampering production in the manufacturing sector,” the institutes said in a joint media statement. “As a result, only the consumer-related service industries are growing.
Germany has struggled to keep up momentum this year, with its manufacturing-heavy economy particularly exposed to supply disruptions.
Gauges of business and investor confidence have been on a steady decline in the past few months and company surveys suggest that weakness is spilling into services as consumers turn wary of quickly rising prices.
The institutes said that they expect service-sector activity “will remain below the usual level during the cold season, even with low levels of [COVID-19] infection.”
The twice-yearly outlook is prepared for the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology by the DIW, Ifo, IfW, IWH and RWI institutes, and helps guide the government’s own forecasts and budget planning.
In a separate report, the German government predicted a “sideways” development for the economy in the fourth quarter.
“Industrial output fell sharply in August and industrial activity is likely to remain subdued in the months to come,” the ministry said in its monthly report, adding that its outlook for the sector remains “cautiously optimistic.”
The inflation rate should slow noticeably early next year, the ministry said.
US crude futures on Friday topped US$80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery popped above the key psychological level before pulling back and closing up 1.34 percent at US$79.35 a barrel, gaining 4.57 percent from a week earlier. Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.54 percent a barrel to US$82.39, up 3.92 percent from a week earlier. This week brought many indications that supplies would remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,
Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In the past few years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries. Now two saponin molecules,
CHIP CRUNCH: Apple’s woes show that even the king of the technology world is not immune from global shortages made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic Apple Inc is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for this year by as many as 10 million units as prolonged chip shortages hit its flagship product, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the final three months of this year, but it is now telling manufacturing partners that the total would be lower because Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments Inc are struggling to deliver enough components, the people said. Apple gets display parts from Texas Instruments, while Broadcom is its longtime supplier of wireless components. One Texas