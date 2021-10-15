German economic rebound delayed: research institutes

Bloomberg





Germany’s leading research institutes yesterday cut their joint growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy as supply logjams delay the nation’s recovery.

The downgrade to a 2.4 percent expansion in this year’s GDP, from 3.7 percent, reflects a relentless shortage of inputs, a lack of shipping capacity and a spike in energy costs that is threatening rebounds across the globe.

The outlook for next year was upgraded to 4.8 percent from 3.9 percent.

“Supply bottlenecks for intermediate products are hampering production in the manufacturing sector,” the institutes said in a joint media statement. “As a result, only the consumer-related service industries are growing.

Germany has struggled to keep up momentum this year, with its manufacturing-heavy economy particularly exposed to supply disruptions.

Gauges of business and investor confidence have been on a steady decline in the past few months and company surveys suggest that weakness is spilling into services as consumers turn wary of quickly rising prices.

The institutes said that they expect service-sector activity “will remain below the usual level during the cold season, even with low levels of [COVID-19] infection.”

The twice-yearly outlook is prepared for the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology by the DIW, Ifo, IfW, IWH and RWI institutes, and helps guide the government’s own forecasts and budget planning.

In a separate report, the German government predicted a “sideways” development for the economy in the fourth quarter.

“Industrial output fell sharply in August and industrial activity is likely to remain subdued in the months to come,” the ministry said in its monthly report, adding that its outlook for the sector remains “cautiously optimistic.”

The inflation rate should slow noticeably early next year, the ministry said.