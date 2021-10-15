IEA warns that an energy crisis may slow recovery

A global energy crunch is expected to boost oil demand by half a million barrels per day, and could stoke inflation and slow the world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said yesterday.

“Record coal and gas prices as well as rolling blackouts are prompting the power sector and energy-intensive industries to turn to oil to keep the lights on and operations humming,” the Paris-based agency said in its monthly oil report.

“Higher energy prices are also adding to inflationary pressures that, along with power outages, could lead to lower industrial activity and a slowdown in the economic recovery,” it said.

As a result, global oil demand next year is now projected to recover to pre-pandemic levels, it said.

The IEA estimated that OPEC+ is set to pump 700,000 barrels per day below the estimated demand for its crude in the fourth quarter of this year, meaning demand would outpace supply at least until the end of this year.

An upsurge in demand in the past quarter led to the biggest draw on oil products stocks in eight years, it said, while storage levels in OECD countries were at their lowest levels since early 2015.

In the past few weeks, power prices surged to record levels as oil and natural gas prices hit multi-year highs, and widespread energy shortages engulfed Asia and Europe.

Fossil fuel demand is also recovering as governments ease curbs to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The IEA warned that sources of renewable energy such as solar, wind and hydropower, along with bioenergy, need to form a far bigger share in the rebound in energy investment after the pandemic.

“We are witnessing an unsustainable economic recovery here,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol told reporters at a virtual news conference on Wednesday. “We see fossil fuels are growing very strongly and the prices are high, putting a break on economic growth.”

Renewables are to account for more than two-thirds of investment in new power capacity this year, the IEA said.