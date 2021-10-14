CHINA
Coal prices hit new highs
The nation’s thermal coal prices yesterday surged to fresh record highs as floods in a key coal-producing province worsened a supply crunch, just as new efforts by Beijing to liberalize power prices boosted demand from power generators. Incessant rain flooded 60 mines in Shanxi Province and four mines with a combined annual output capacity of 4.8 million tonnes remained shut, an official told a news conference on Tuesday. January Zhengzhou thermal coal futures touched a record high of 1,640 yuan (US$254.56) per tonne yesterday, having surged almost threefold so far this year.
FOOD
Sauce prices to rise
Foshan Haitian Flavouring & Food Co (佛山市海天調味食品), China’s largest soy sauce maker by sales, is to raise the retail prices of its products due to higher costs. The company plans to increase the prices of soy sauce, oyster sauce and other products by 3 to 7 percent from Oct. 25, as the costs of raw materials, transport and energy continue to increase, the Shanghai-listed firm said in a stock exchange filing yesterday, adding that the hike is aimed at making its business more “sustainable.”
CRYPTOCURRENY
Binance ending yuan trading
Binance Holdings Ltd (幣安控股) is shutting down peer-to-peer trading of the yuan, closing one of the last workarounds for Chinese users after Beijing’s blanket ban on cryptocurrency transactions. The world’s biggest cryptoexchange is to terminate yuan-dominated trades on its over-the-counter platform on Dec. 31, it said in a statement yesterday. The start-up is also to conduct checks and any users found in mainland China would only be allowed to withdraw funds from the platform.
SHIPPING
Maersk diverting UK ships
Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S on Tuesday said that it had started to divert vessels away from the UK’s biggest container port because of congestion. The UK is suffering runaway energy prices, shortages of goods, fuel delivery issues and a worsening long-term shortage of truck drivers, with post-Brexit immigration controls and the COVID-19 pandemic among the causes cited by experts. Felixstowe, England, has been particularly hard hit, prompting Maersk to divert one ship each week out of the usual two or three that call there.
GREEN BONDS
EU raises 12 billion euros
The EU drew massive demand on Tuesday for its first green bonds, raising 12 billion euros (US$13.9 billion) in the world’s biggest issuance of sustainable debt, the European Commission said. The money raised is to be handed out to member states to be spent on cleaner energy, energy efficiency and other ways to achieve the EU goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.
AUTOMAKERS
Volkswagen mulls job cuts
Volkswagen AG is considering cutting up to 30,000 jobs to cut costs and improve its competitiveness with players such as Tesla Inc, German daily Handelsblatt reported yesterday. It cited a presentation by Volkswagen chief executive Herbert Diess to the supervisory board. “There is no question that we have to address the competitiveness of our plant in Wolfsburg in view of new market entrants,” Volkswagen spokesman Michael Manske said when asked for comment. “The debate is now under way and there are already many good ideas. There are no concrete scenarios.”
THORNY ISSUE: TSMC said it absolutely would not hand client information to the US, while South Korea has expressed concern with the scope of the request The efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The US Department of Commerce late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to fill out questionnaires by Nov. 8 seeking information regarding the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has told industry representatives that the White House might invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their
US crude futures on Friday topped US$80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery popped above the key psychological level before pulling back and closing up 1.34 percent at US$79.35 a barrel, gaining 4.57 percent from a week earlier. Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.54 percent a barrel to US$82.39, up 3.92 percent from a week earlier. This week brought many indications that supplies would remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was
Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In the past few years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries. Now two saponin molecules,
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,