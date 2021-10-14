World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Coal prices hit new highs

The nation’s thermal coal prices yesterday surged to fresh record highs as floods in a key coal-producing province worsened a supply crunch, just as new efforts by Beijing to liberalize power prices boosted demand from power generators. Incessant rain flooded 60 mines in Shanxi Province and four mines with a combined annual output capacity of 4.8 million tonnes remained shut, an official told a news conference on Tuesday. January Zhengzhou thermal coal futures touched a record high of 1,640 yuan (US$254.56) per tonne yesterday, having surged almost threefold so far this year.

FOOD

Sauce prices to rise

Foshan Haitian Flavouring & Food Co (佛山市海天調味食品), China’s largest soy sauce maker by sales, is to raise the retail prices of its products due to higher costs. The company plans to increase the prices of soy sauce, oyster sauce and other products by 3 to 7 percent from Oct. 25, as the costs of raw materials, transport and energy continue to increase, the Shanghai-listed firm said in a stock exchange filing yesterday, adding that the hike is aimed at making its business more “sustainable.”

CRYPTOCURRENY

Binance ending yuan trading

Binance Holdings Ltd (幣安控股) is shutting down peer-to-peer trading of the yuan, closing one of the last workarounds for Chinese users after Beijing’s blanket ban on cryptocurrency transactions. The world’s biggest cryptoexchange is to terminate yuan-dominated trades on its over-the-counter platform on Dec. 31, it said in a statement yesterday. The start-up is also to conduct checks and any users found in mainland China would only be allowed to withdraw funds from the platform.

SHIPPING

Maersk diverting UK ships

Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S on Tuesday said that it had started to divert vessels away from the UK’s biggest container port because of congestion. The UK is suffering runaway energy prices, shortages of goods, fuel delivery issues and a worsening long-term shortage of truck drivers, with post-Brexit immigration controls and the COVID-19 pandemic among the causes cited by experts. Felixstowe, England, has been particularly hard hit, prompting Maersk to divert one ship each week out of the usual two or three that call there.

GREEN BONDS

EU raises 12 billion euros

The EU drew massive demand on Tuesday for its first green bonds, raising 12 billion euros (US$13.9 billion) in the world’s biggest issuance of sustainable debt, the European Commission said. The money raised is to be handed out to member states to be spent on cleaner energy, energy efficiency and other ways to achieve the EU goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

AUTOMAKERS

Volkswagen mulls job cuts

Volkswagen AG is considering cutting up to 30,000 jobs to cut costs and improve its competitiveness with players such as Tesla Inc, German daily Handelsblatt reported yesterday. It cited a presentation by Volkswagen chief executive Herbert Diess to the supervisory board. “There is no question that we have to address the competitiveness of our plant in Wolfsburg in view of new market entrants,” Volkswagen spokesman Michael Manske said when asked for comment. “The debate is now under way and there are already many good ideas. There are no concrete scenarios.”