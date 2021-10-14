The UK economy grew less than expected in August as consumers reined in spending, raising doubts about whether output would return to pre-pandemic levels this year.
GDP rose 0.4 percent month-on-month in August, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said yesterday.
A series of revisions showed an unexpected drop in July, leaving the economy 0.8 percent smaller than it was when COVID-19 struck in February last year.
The figures add to evidence that the UK’s recovery is being squeezed by supply shortages and a jump in the cost of goods. That might give the Bank of England reason to delay an increase in interest rates that financial markets anticipate coming this year.
“The prospect of rising costs, further disruptions and a potential winter wave of COVID cases could threaten a fragile economic recovery,” KPMG UK chief economist Yael Selfin said.
Growth of more than 2 percent would be needed last month if the third quarter is to expand by 2.1 percent, as the Bank of England has predicted. That is unlikely, meaning the economy might remain short of pre-pandemic levels on a quarterly basis until next year.
Households are also facing a cost-of-living squeeze that threatens to weigh on spending, with energy bills and taxes set to increase sharply in the spring next year.
The ONS said services grew 0.3 percent month-on-month in August, half the pace expected because of drops in retail sales and healthcare output. Construction shrank during the month, but both manufacturing and industrial production were stronger than expected.
The report came a day after data showing the labor market remained in robust health last month, reflecting a boom in hiring after the end of lockdowns. Policymakers are hoping that means employers would absorb many of the 1 million people who were still receiving furlough benefits when the program ended on Sept. 30.
Total imports of goods, excluding precious metals, fell 3.1 percent in August, while total exports also dropped 4.6 percent, with the gap between imports to EU states and non-EU nations closing to its narrowest since the end of the Brexit transition period.
The ONS said that it was unclear whether this reflected short-term pandemic disruption or longer-term supply chain recalibration.
“With the ongoing pandemic and recession, it is difficult to assess the extent to which this reflects short-term trade disruption or longer-term supply chain adjustments,” said Ana Boata, head of economic research at trade credit insurer Euler Hermes.
THORNY ISSUE: TSMC said it absolutely would not hand client information to the US, while South Korea has expressed concern with the scope of the request The efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The US Department of Commerce late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to fill out questionnaires by Nov. 8 seeking information regarding the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has told industry representatives that the White House might invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their
US crude futures on Friday topped US$80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery popped above the key psychological level before pulling back and closing up 1.34 percent at US$79.35 a barrel, gaining 4.57 percent from a week earlier. Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.54 percent a barrel to US$82.39, up 3.92 percent from a week earlier. This week brought many indications that supplies would remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was
Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In the past few years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries. Now two saponin molecules,
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,