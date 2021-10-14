EQUITIES
TAIEX sinks near 16,400
The TAIEX nearly dropped to 16,400 points after further overnight losses on US markets, dealers said. The bellwether electronics sector led the downturn on the main local board, with investors concerned that rising interest rates would make the stocks less attractive. Selling was also reported among old-economy stocks, despite a rebound by select shipping heavyweights, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 114.85 points, or 0.7 percent, at 16,347.99. Turnover totaled NT$257.168 billion (US$9.14 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$8.53 billion of shares on the main board. The TAIEX fell for a third consecutive session after losing 1.5 percent over the previous two sessions. Before yesterday, the index had shed 2.79 percent since the beginning of the month.
LISTED COMPANIES
Firms’ revenue rises 16.56%
Publicly listed companies on the Taiwan Stock Exchange reported NT$3.46 trillion in combined revenue for last month, up 16.56 percent from a year earlier, the exchange said yesterday. Firms in the shipping and transportation, oil, gas and electricity, and iron and steel industries led the increase, the exchange said in a statement, adding that 603 firms experienced revenue growth, while 351 experienced a decline. Compared with September 2019, combined revenue grew 15.17 percent, it added. Accumulated revenue of all listed firms in the first nine months of the year reached NT$27.57 trillion, up 18.25 percent year-on-year, led by firms in the shipping and transportation, glass and ceramics, plastics, and iron and steel industries, the exchange said. Accumulated revenue increased 16.28 percent from the same period in 2019, it added.
CHIP SERVICES
ISTI says patent lawsuit over
Chip inspecting services provider Integrated Service Technology Inc (ISTI, 宜特科技) yesterday said that a two-year-long patent lawsuit with Phoenix Silicon International Corp (昇陽半導體) had ended after the Supreme Court overruled Phoenix Silicon’s appeal against ISTI. The judge ruled earlier this month that Phoenix Silicon’s patent related to wafer thinning process technology was invalid and would not cause infringement, ISTI said in a statement. ISTI would demand that Phoenix pay its attorney’s fees, the statement added. Silicon wafer recycler Phoenix Silicon in September 2019 filed a patent infringement lawsuit at the Intellectual Property Court against ISTI. The court in June last year ruled in favor of ISTI, prompting Phoenix Silicon to appeal the case, but it was disappointed again in a second trial in June this year. Phoenix Silicon then took the case to the Supreme Court.
ELECTRONICS
Merry to take energy pledge
Audio electronics maker Merry Electronics Co (美律) yesterday announced that it would take the RE100 pledge, joining companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and Delta Electronics Co (台達電) in committing to a roadmap to using renewable energy only. Merry said its goal is to reach 60 percent renewable energy by 2030, 90 percent renewable energy by 2040 and 100 percent by 2050 for its global operations. Merry is the ninth Taiwanese company to join the RE100 global initiative. More than 300 companies worldwide have joined the pledge, including Apple Inc and Walmart Inc.
THORNY ISSUE: TSMC said it absolutely would not hand client information to the US, while South Korea has expressed concern with the scope of the request The efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The US Department of Commerce late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to fill out questionnaires by Nov. 8 seeking information regarding the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has told industry representatives that the White House might invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their
US crude futures on Friday topped US$80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery popped above the key psychological level before pulling back and closing up 1.34 percent at US$79.35 a barrel, gaining 4.57 percent from a week earlier. Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.54 percent a barrel to US$82.39, up 3.92 percent from a week earlier. This week brought many indications that supplies would remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was
Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In the past few years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries. Now two saponin molecules,
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,