Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX sinks near 16,400

The TAIEX nearly dropped to 16,400 points after further overnight losses on US markets, dealers said. The bellwether electronics sector led the downturn on the main local board, with investors concerned that rising interest rates would make the stocks less attractive. Selling was also reported among old-economy stocks, despite a rebound by select shipping heavyweights, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 114.85 points, or 0.7 percent, at 16,347.99. Turnover totaled NT$257.168 billion (US$9.14 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$8.53 billion of shares on the main board. The TAIEX fell for a third consecutive session after losing 1.5 percent over the previous two sessions. Before yesterday, the index had shed 2.79 percent since the beginning of the month.

LISTED COMPANIES

Firms’ revenue rises 16.56%

Publicly listed companies on the Taiwan Stock Exchange reported NT$3.46 trillion in combined revenue for last month, up 16.56 percent from a year earlier, the exchange said yesterday. Firms in the shipping and transportation, oil, gas and electricity, and iron and steel industries led the increase, the exchange said in a statement, adding that 603 firms experienced revenue growth, while 351 experienced a decline. Compared with September 2019, combined revenue grew 15.17 percent, it added. Accumulated revenue of all listed firms in the first nine months of the year reached NT$27.57 trillion, up 18.25 percent year-on-year, led by firms in the shipping and transportation, glass and ceramics, plastics, and iron and steel industries, the exchange said. Accumulated revenue increased 16.28 percent from the same period in 2019, it added.

CHIP SERVICES

ISTI says patent lawsuit over

Chip inspecting services provider Integrated Service Technology Inc (ISTI, 宜特科技) yesterday said that a two-year-long patent lawsuit with Phoenix Silicon International Corp (昇陽半導體) had ended after the Supreme Court overruled Phoenix Silicon’s appeal against ISTI. The judge ruled earlier this month that Phoenix Silicon’s patent related to wafer thinning process technology was invalid and would not cause infringement, ISTI said in a statement. ISTI would demand that Phoenix pay its attorney’s fees, the statement added. Silicon wafer recycler Phoenix Silicon in September 2019 filed a patent infringement lawsuit at the Intellectual Property Court against ISTI. The court in June last year ruled in favor of ISTI, prompting Phoenix Silicon to appeal the case, but it was disappointed again in a second trial in June this year. Phoenix Silicon then took the case to the Supreme Court.

ELECTRONICS

Merry to take energy pledge

Audio electronics maker Merry Electronics Co (美律) yesterday announced that it would take the RE100 pledge, joining companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and Delta Electronics Co (台達電) in committing to a roadmap to using renewable energy only. Merry said its goal is to reach 60 percent renewable energy by 2030, 90 percent renewable energy by 2040 and 100 percent by 2050 for its global operations. Merry is the ninth Taiwanese company to join the RE100 global initiative. More than 300 companies worldwide have joined the pledge, including Apple Inc and Walmart Inc.