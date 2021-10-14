Grape King Bio Ltd (葡萄王), a supplier of probiotics and health foods, on Tuesday reported sales of NT$793 million (US$28.18 million) for last month, up 5.94 percent from August and 6.06 percent from a year earlier.
The firm attributed the growth to contributions from its contract manufacturing business and new product launches, including Kombucha, a fermented tea, and another beverages containing probiotics.
Domestic demand for health foods has also recovered due to a decrease in local COVID-19 infections, it added.
Photo courtesy of Grape King Bio Ltd
Sales for last quarter fell 4.01 percent from the previous quarter, but increased 10.87 percent year-on-year to NT$2.4 billion, with cumulative sales in the first nine months rising 7.07 percent annually to NT$6.87 billion, it said.
Its China-based unit, Shanghai Grape King Enterprises Corp (上海葡萄王), reported a 16.43 percent annual increase in revenue for last month, and sales are expected to grow year-on-year again this month if the effect of China’s power rationing is limited, the firm said.
Separately, Dr Wu Skincare Co Ltd (達爾膚生醫科技) reported sales of NT$117 million for last month, up 54.7 percent from a year earlier, with its third-quarter sales totaling NT$330 million, up 44 percent year-on-year.
Dr Wu credited the growth to a recovery in sales at its physical channels in Taiwan and a double-digit increase in sales on its online platforms, saying that sales in China also expanded, as orders from distributors increased ahead of the Double 11 shopping event.
For the first nine months, cumulative revenue grew 45 percent year-on-year to NT$804 million, Dr Wu said, adding that it is upbeat regarding the fourth quarter, as it is usually a peak season for the beauty industry.
THORNY ISSUE: TSMC said it absolutely would not hand client information to the US, while South Korea has expressed concern with the scope of the request The efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The US Department of Commerce late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to fill out questionnaires by Nov. 8 seeking information regarding the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has told industry representatives that the White House might invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their
US crude futures on Friday topped US$80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery popped above the key psychological level before pulling back and closing up 1.34 percent at US$79.35 a barrel, gaining 4.57 percent from a week earlier. Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.54 percent a barrel to US$82.39, up 3.92 percent from a week earlier. This week brought many indications that supplies would remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was
Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In the past few years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries. Now two saponin molecules,
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,