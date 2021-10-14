Grape King posts increase in sales

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Grape King Bio Ltd (葡萄王), a supplier of probiotics and health foods, on Tuesday reported sales of NT$793 million (US$28.18 million) for last month, up 5.94 percent from August and 6.06 percent from a year earlier.

The firm attributed the growth to contributions from its contract manufacturing business and new product launches, including Kombucha, a fermented tea, and another beverages containing probiotics.

Domestic demand for health foods has also recovered due to a decrease in local COVID-19 infections, it added.

Grape King Bio Ltd’s headquarters are pictured in Taoyuan in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Grape King Bio Ltd

Sales for last quarter fell 4.01 percent from the previous quarter, but increased 10.87 percent year-on-year to NT$2.4 billion, with cumulative sales in the first nine months rising 7.07 percent annually to NT$6.87 billion, it said.

Its China-based unit, Shanghai Grape King Enterprises Corp (上海葡萄王), reported a 16.43 percent annual increase in revenue for last month, and sales are expected to grow year-on-year again this month if the effect of China’s power rationing is limited, the firm said.

Separately, Dr Wu Skincare Co Ltd (達爾膚生醫科技) reported sales of NT$117 million for last month, up 54.7 percent from a year earlier, with its third-quarter sales totaling NT$330 million, up 44 percent year-on-year.

Dr Wu credited the growth to a recovery in sales at its physical channels in Taiwan and a double-digit increase in sales on its online platforms, saying that sales in China also expanded, as orders from distributors increased ahead of the Double 11 shopping event.

For the first nine months, cumulative revenue grew 45 percent year-on-year to NT$804 million, Dr Wu said, adding that it is upbeat regarding the fourth quarter, as it is usually a peak season for the beauty industry.