A compensation package for businesses that would struggle to implement next year’s increase in the minimum wage is to be announced at the end of this month, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) told lawmakers on the legislature’s Economics Committee yesterday.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and the Ministry of Labor are putting together a package that would compensate the businesses hardest hit by the 5 percent increase in the minimum wage, which goes into effect next year, Wang said.
“We understand that some businesses, especially those in the food and beverage sector, have been having a really tough time of late,” Wang said. “We are communicating with them so they do not have to worry; we will announce a compensation package by the end of the month.”
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
While GDP growth in Taiwan is expected to exceed 6 percent this year, that growth is not evenly shared among sectors, the MOEA said.
Exports by the technology sector remained strong last year due to people working and learning from home, while the manufacturing sector has also rebounded strongly on the global recovery from COVID-19, but most domestic-focused firms, especially those in the retail and food and beverage sectors, were hit hard by a local outbreak of COVID-19 that started in the middle of May, the MOEA added.
The government has since July lowered the COVID-19 alert to level 2, which has allowed indoor dining to resume nationwide, but many have argued that some firms, especially small and medium-sized businesses, are too fragile to survive a hit from a wage increase.
The minimum monthly wage is to rise from NT$24,000 to NT$25,250 and the minimum hourly wage from NT$160 to NT$168 on Jan. 1 next year, the Ministry of Labor said last week.
The Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program, which provides every Taiwanese and permanent resident with NT$5,000 of vouchers to spend like cash, is expected to hasten the recovery, Wang said, adding that the MOEA would be paying close attention to the results.
“We have been told that firms want to structure the package like the stimulus program, using revenue contraction as a condition for government aid,” Wang said. “We will release the details once we have a workable plan.”
THORNY ISSUE: TSMC said it absolutely would not hand client information to the US, while South Korea has expressed concern with the scope of the request The efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The US Department of Commerce late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to fill out questionnaires by Nov. 8 seeking information regarding the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has told industry representatives that the White House might invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their
US crude futures on Friday topped US$80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery popped above the key psychological level before pulling back and closing up 1.34 percent at US$79.35 a barrel, gaining 4.57 percent from a week earlier. Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.54 percent a barrel to US$82.39, up 3.92 percent from a week earlier. This week brought many indications that supplies would remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was
Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In the past few years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries. Now two saponin molecules,
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,