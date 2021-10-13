Samsung conglomerate leader Jay Y. Lee yesterday pled guilty in court of unlawful use of a controlled substance, as legal woes continue to haunt the executive even after his release on parole in August following a bribery conviction.
Lee’s release had raised market watchers’ expectations of a flurry of major decisions at crown jewel Samsung Electronics Co and its affiliates, including the location of a US$17 billion chip factory being planned in the US.
However, Lee’s legal troubles continued yesterday at the Seoul Central District Court, where, in a short first hearing on the matter, Lee said he received propofol — a sedative used in anesthesia — 41 times from 2015 through last year.
Photo: AFP
Prosecutors said that the use was under the guise of skin treatment or unrelated to a legitimate treatment.
“This matter originated as for treatment, but I am deeply regretful,” Lee said. “I will ... make sure that this does not happen again,” Lee told the small court of about 15 people.
Prosecutors are seeking a fine of 70 million won (US$58,345) and an additional fee of 17 million won. The ruling is to be announced on Oct. 26.
Under South Korean law, the recipient of a controlled substance deemed to have been administered illegally is liable for prosecution, as well as those who administered the drug.
Staff at a clinic where Lee received the sedative, who are being tried separately, have denied wrongdoing.
Prosecutors were first made aware of the matter last year, but were advised to drop their investigation in March this year by an independent panel reviewing prosecution probes.
They continued to seek a fine as recently as June before another police report of sedative use led the court to order a hearing.
As propofol is less likely to be misused than many other controlled substances, many similar cases of unlawful use have resulted in fines rather than jail terms.
Lee was convicted in January of bribery and embezzlement, and sentenced to 30 months in jail — including a year served before his sentencing.
He was paroled in August, with the presidential office calling for public understanding, citing hope that he would help the country produce “semiconductors and vaccines.”
After his release, Samsung said it would invest 240 trillion won in the next three years in fields such as chips and biopharmaceuticals.
Lee himself has kept a low profile.
Lee is simultaneously on trial accused of stock-price manipulation and accounting fraud related to the US$8 billion merger of two Samsung companies in 2015, with hearings held weekly.
THORNY ISSUE: TSMC said it absolutely would not hand client information to the US, while South Korea has expressed concern with the scope of the request The efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The US Department of Commerce late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to fill out questionnaires by Nov. 8 seeking information regarding the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has told industry representatives that the White House might invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their
US crude futures on Friday topped US$80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery popped above the key psychological level before pulling back and closing up 1.34 percent at US$79.35 a barrel, gaining 4.57 percent from a week earlier. Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.54 percent a barrel to US$82.39, up 3.92 percent from a week earlier. This week brought many indications that supplies would remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was
Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In the past few years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries. Now two saponin molecules,
SHORT-LASTING: Despite conditions pointing toward a slowdown, chipmakers are suggesting that small profits are possible in a ‘chilly season’ next year Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said that the memorychip industry is heading into a moderate correction period through early next year after a booming third quarter, during which its net profits almost quadrupled from a year earlier. The nation’s biggest DRAM chipmaker expects the latest downturn would be short-term on the back of a slim inventory of chip supplies and relatively robust demand from servers, commercial computers and high-end consumer electronics such as smart speakers and networking devices. However, an uneven supply of key components could cut into their growth, the chipmaker said. “This is not the winter for DRAM [companies],” Nanya