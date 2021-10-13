EQUITIES
Foreigners sell net NT$34bn
Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$34.07 billion (US$1.21 billion) of local shares after selling a net NT$86.22 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold an accumulated net NT$578.95 billion of local shares since the beginning of this year, the exchange said. Last week, the top three shares sold by foreign investors were United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), China Steel Corp (中鋼) and AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), while the top three bought were CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the exchange said. As of Friday, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$22.17 trillion, or 43.61 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
Wowprime to hike prices
Restaurant chain operator Wowprime Corp (王品集團) yesterday said it would raise the prices of some of its brands by about 5 percent from Oct. 25 to reflect increases in raw materials and wages. Wowprime operates 15 restaurant brands in Taiwan and China, including Wang Steak (王品台塑牛排), Tasty (西堤) and 12 Sabu (石二鍋). The company said that it has since last year faced price increases for beef, pork, fish and chicken items, as well as cooking oil and sugar, citing a UN Food and Agriculture Organization report that global food prices have risen 40 percent in the past 15 months and that prices last month were the highest in 10 years. A rise in the minimum wage in Taiwan would also increase the firm’s financial burden, Wowprime said. From 2018 to this year, Taiwan’s minimum monthly wage has risen 9.1 percent, while the hourly wage has risen 14.3 percent, it added.
STEELMAKERS
CSC total revenue edges up
China Steel Co (CSC, 中鋼), Taiwan’s largest steel mill, yesterday said that consolidated revenue last month totaled NT$41.98 billion, up 0.64 percent from a month earlier and 60.67 percent from a year earlier. Rising steel prices, and recovered output at its units in Malaysia and Vietnam, helped its third-quarter revenue rise 8.77 percent quarterly and 68.83 percent annually to NT$125.58 billion, the firm said. Kaohsiung-based CSC said it expects infrastructure plans in the US and Europe, and China’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality to continue to bolster prices in this quarter. In the first nine months of the year, cumulative revenue increased 49.15 percent year-on-year to NT$338.85 billion — the highest for the nine-month period in the company’s history.
INSURANCE
FSC fines Chubb NT$6m
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Thursday fined Chubb Corp Taiwan (美商安達產險) NT$6 million for breaches of the Insurance Act (保險法), as the insurer sold products on the Web sites of two local airlines without regulatory approval. Since 2018, the company has partnered with Mandarin Airlines Ltd (華信航空) and Tigerair Taiwan Ltd (台灣虎航), offering its tourism insurance products on their Web sites, the commission said. “Insurance policies involve consumers’ confidential information, so selling them on the airlines’ Web sites could be risky as far as cybersecurity is concerned,” Insurance Bureau Deputy Director Lin Chih-hsien (林志憲) told a videoconference. The commission has demanded that Chubb Taiwan suspends the sale of its tourism insurance policies for six months, Lin said.
THORNY ISSUE: TSMC said it absolutely would not hand client information to the US, while South Korea has expressed concern with the scope of the request The efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The US Department of Commerce late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to fill out questionnaires by Nov. 8 seeking information regarding the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has told industry representatives that the White House might invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their
US crude futures on Friday topped US$80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery popped above the key psychological level before pulling back and closing up 1.34 percent at US$79.35 a barrel, gaining 4.57 percent from a week earlier. Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.54 percent a barrel to US$82.39, up 3.92 percent from a week earlier. This week brought many indications that supplies would remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was
Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In the past few years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries. Now two saponin molecules,
SHORT-LASTING: Despite conditions pointing toward a slowdown, chipmakers are suggesting that small profits are possible in a ‘chilly season’ next year Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said that the memorychip industry is heading into a moderate correction period through early next year after a booming third quarter, during which its net profits almost quadrupled from a year earlier. The nation’s biggest DRAM chipmaker expects the latest downturn would be short-term on the back of a slim inventory of chip supplies and relatively robust demand from servers, commercial computers and high-end consumer electronics such as smart speakers and networking devices. However, an uneven supply of key components could cut into their growth, the chipmaker said. “This is not the winter for DRAM [companies],” Nanya