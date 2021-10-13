Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





EQUITIES

Foreigners sell net NT$34bn

Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$34.07 billion (US$1.21 billion) of local shares after selling a net NT$86.22 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold an accumulated net NT$578.95 billion of local shares since the beginning of this year, the exchange said. Last week, the top three shares sold by foreign investors were United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), China Steel Corp (中鋼) and AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), while the top three bought were CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運) and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the exchange said. As of Friday, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$22.17 trillion, or 43.61 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Wowprime to hike prices

Restaurant chain operator Wowprime Corp (王品集團) yesterday said it would raise the prices of some of its brands by about 5 percent from Oct. 25 to reflect increases in raw materials and wages. Wowprime operates 15 restaurant brands in Taiwan and China, including Wang Steak (王品台塑牛排), Tasty (西堤) and 12 Sabu (石二鍋). The company said that it has since last year faced price increases for beef, pork, fish and chicken items, as well as cooking oil and sugar, citing a UN Food and Agriculture Organization report that global food prices have risen 40 percent in the past 15 months and that prices last month were the highest in 10 years. A rise in the minimum wage in Taiwan would also increase the firm’s financial burden, Wowprime said. From 2018 to this year, Taiwan’s minimum monthly wage has risen 9.1 percent, while the hourly wage has risen 14.3 percent, it added.

STEELMAKERS

CSC total revenue edges up

China Steel Co (CSC, 中鋼), Taiwan’s largest steel mill, yesterday said that consolidated revenue last month totaled NT$41.98 billion, up 0.64 percent from a month earlier and 60.67 percent from a year earlier. Rising steel prices, and recovered output at its units in Malaysia and Vietnam, helped its third-quarter revenue rise 8.77 percent quarterly and 68.83 percent annually to NT$125.58 billion, the firm said. Kaohsiung-based CSC said it expects infrastructure plans in the US and Europe, and China’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality to continue to bolster prices in this quarter. In the first nine months of the year, cumulative revenue increased 49.15 percent year-on-year to NT$338.85 billion — the highest for the nine-month period in the company’s history.

INSURANCE

FSC fines Chubb NT$6m

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Thursday fined Chubb Corp Taiwan (美商安達產險) NT$6 million for breaches of the Insurance Act (保險法), as the insurer sold products on the Web sites of two local airlines without regulatory approval. Since 2018, the company has partnered with Mandarin Airlines Ltd (華信航空) and Tigerair Taiwan Ltd (台灣虎航), offering its tourism insurance products on their Web sites, the commission said. “Insurance policies involve consumers’ confidential information, so selling them on the airlines’ Web sites could be risky as far as cybersecurity is concerned,” Insurance Bureau Deputy Director Lin Chih-hsien (林志憲) told a videoconference. The commission has demanded that Chubb Taiwan suspends the sale of its tourism insurance policies for six months, Lin said.