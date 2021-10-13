Computer sales grew at the slowest rate since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic due to component shortages and logistics snarls, according to the latest report by International Data Corp (IDC).
The key US market shrunk for the first time since sales cratered in the first quarter of last year with the spread of the pandemic, the market researcher said.
Shipments in the US in the third quarter fell 7.5 percent from a year earlier, while the industry recorded overall growth of 3.9 percent.
Apple Inc, whose supply chain is among the most resilient, saw 10 percent annual growth, while Dell Technologies Inc marked a 27 percent jump, with the help of developing markets, IDC said.
The pandemic accelerated a transition to distance learning and remote working, and that demand boost has endured, pushing sales up by double-digit percentages every three months until the third quarter, which was marked by an intensifying shortage of basic components and delays in securing orders.
“The PC industry continues to be hampered by supply and logistical challenges and unfortunately these issues have not seen much improvement in recent months,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Mobile and Consumer Device Trackers. “We are seeing some vendors reprioritize shipments among various markets, allowing emerging markets to maintain growth momentum while some mature markets begin to slow.”
THORNY ISSUE: TSMC said it absolutely would not hand client information to the US, while South Korea has expressed concern with the scope of the request The efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The US Department of Commerce late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to fill out questionnaires by Nov. 8 seeking information regarding the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has told industry representatives that the White House might invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their
US crude futures on Friday topped US$80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery popped above the key psychological level before pulling back and closing up 1.34 percent at US$79.35 a barrel, gaining 4.57 percent from a week earlier. Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.54 percent a barrel to US$82.39, up 3.92 percent from a week earlier. This week brought many indications that supplies would remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was
Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In the past few years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries. Now two saponin molecules,
SHORT-LASTING: Despite conditions pointing toward a slowdown, chipmakers are suggesting that small profits are possible in a ‘chilly season’ next year Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said that the memorychip industry is heading into a moderate correction period through early next year after a booming third quarter, during which its net profits almost quadrupled from a year earlier. The nation’s biggest DRAM chipmaker expects the latest downturn would be short-term on the back of a slim inventory of chip supplies and relatively robust demand from servers, commercial computers and high-end consumer electronics such as smart speakers and networking devices. However, an uneven supply of key components could cut into their growth, the chipmaker said. “This is not the winter for DRAM [companies],” Nanya