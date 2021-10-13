Earnings of big three telecoms grew last month

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





The nation’s three major telecoms reported profit growth last month, led by the nation’s biggest telecom service provider.

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday said net profit last month grew 23 percent annually to NT$3.48 billion (US$123.61 million), the highest in about three-and-a-half years and up from NT$2.82 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose to NT$0.45 from NT$0.36 a year earlier, it said.

Signs of several telecom operators on a street in Taipei are pictured on July 21. Photo: CNA

That helped boost the company’s net profit in the first nine months of this year to NT$27.15 billion, reaching 83 percent of the lower end of its full-year target profit of NT$32.6 billion to NT$34.09 billion.

EPS for the nine-month period climbed to NT$3.5 from NT$3.25 in the prior year.

Revenue rose 1.7 percent during the period to NT$150.59 billion from NT$148.13 billion.

Chunghwa attributed last month’s growth to an increase in demand for telecom services as new iPhone users helped expand its subscriber base and Internet access demand rose due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of broadband users rose 8.79 percent annually to 3.68 households last month, with the fastest growth coming from high-speed services, it said.

The number of mobile subscribers expanded 4.13 percent year-on-year to 11.74 million, the company said.

Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said net profit last month increased that at an annual rate of 3.28 percent to NT$880 million from NT$852 million.

That brought the company’s net profit in the first nine months to NT$8.51 billion, up 17.7 percent from the same period last year, while EPS reached NT$3.02.

Revenue expanded 19.8 percent to NT$12.22 billion from NT$10.19 billion a year earlier, as new iPhones helped boost the company’s 5G penetration rate, while revenue from mobile services and its e-commerce subsidiary Momo.com Ltd (富邦媒體) also contributed.

Momo.com’s revenue last month gained more than 30 percent annually to NT$6.51 billion.

In the first nine months, revenue jumped 17.7 percent to NT$111.12 billion, beating the company’s expectations, Taiwan Mobile chief financial officer and spokesperson Rosie Yu (俞若奚) said in a statement.

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co’s (遠傳電信) net profit surged 21.47 percent to NT$713 million last month from NT$587 million a year earlier. EPS rose to NT$0.22 from NT$0.18.

Net profit in the first nine months expanded 10.51 percent to NT$7.15 billion, or NT$2.19 a share, achieving 85 percent of the company’s guidance of NT$8.37 billion for this year.

Revenue soared more than 25 percent to NT$7.46 billion last month, thanks to sales of new iPhones and more users upgrading to 5G services, the company said.

Average revenue per user climbed 3.4 percent year-on-year, it said.

In the first nine months, Far EasTone accumulated revenue of NT$61.04 billion, up 7.67 percent from NT$56.69 billion, it said.