Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), the nation’s largest financial conglomerate by assets, yesterday reported a net profit of NT$8.1 billion (US$287.72 million) for last month, up 73 percent year-on-year, bringing its third-quarter profit to NT$30.7 billion, up 22 percent.
Among its subsidiaries, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) saw its net profit increase 22 percent annually to NT$22.6 billion during the July-to-September period, as it continued to invest despite high volatility in the financial markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, central banks’ changing monetary policies, China Evergrande Group’s (恆大集團) debt crisis and rising inflationary pressure, it said.
The life insurer expects total cash dividends for this year to reach NT$18.5 billion to NT$19.5 billion, it said.
Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$7.85 billion for last month, up 91 percent annually. Its third-quarter profit rose 37 percent to 42.54 billion.
Due to solid investment and stable hedging costs, Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) saw net income rise 34 percent from a year earlier to NT$29.44 billion last quarter, the company said.
SinoPac Holdings Co (永豐金控) reported that its net profit increased 17 percent annually to NT$4.22 billion in the third quarter, aided by double-digit percentage growth in earnings at Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) and SinoPac Securities Co (永豐金證券).
Taishin Financial Holding Co’s (台新金控) third-quarter profit rose 4.5 percent annually to NT$4.85 billion, while E.Sun Financial Holding Co’s (玉山金控) third-quarter profit increased 32 percent to NT$5.65 billion, the companies’ data showed.
In the first nine months of the year, the highest earnings per share among local financial holdings companies were posted by Fubon Financial at NT$11.32, followed by Cathay Financial’s NT$8.96, data showed.
THORNY ISSUE: TSMC said it absolutely would not hand client information to the US, while South Korea has expressed concern with the scope of the request The efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The US Department of Commerce late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to fill out questionnaires by Nov. 8 seeking information regarding the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has told industry representatives that the White House might invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their
US crude futures on Friday topped US$80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery popped above the key psychological level before pulling back and closing up 1.34 percent at US$79.35 a barrel, gaining 4.57 percent from a week earlier. Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.54 percent a barrel to US$82.39, up 3.92 percent from a week earlier. This week brought many indications that supplies would remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was
Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In the past few years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries. Now two saponin molecules,
SHORT-LASTING: Despite conditions pointing toward a slowdown, chipmakers are suggesting that small profits are possible in a ‘chilly season’ next year Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said that the memorychip industry is heading into a moderate correction period through early next year after a booming third quarter, during which its net profits almost quadrupled from a year earlier. The nation’s biggest DRAM chipmaker expects the latest downturn would be short-term on the back of a slim inventory of chip supplies and relatively robust demand from servers, commercial computers and high-end consumer electronics such as smart speakers and networking devices. However, an uneven supply of key components could cut into their growth, the chipmaker said. “This is not the winter for DRAM [companies],” Nanya