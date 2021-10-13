Financial groups post solid Q3

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), the nation’s largest financial conglomerate by assets, yesterday reported a net profit of NT$8.1 billion (US$287.72 million) for last month, up 73 percent year-on-year, bringing its third-quarter profit to NT$30.7 billion, up 22 percent.

Among its subsidiaries, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) saw its net profit increase 22 percent annually to NT$22.6 billion during the July-to-September period, as it continued to invest despite high volatility in the financial markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, central banks’ changing monetary policies, China Evergrande Group’s (恆大集團) debt crisis and rising inflationary pressure, it said.

The life insurer expects total cash dividends for this year to reach NT$18.5 billion to NT$19.5 billion, it said.

An undated photograph shows the headquarters of Cathay Financial Holding Co in Taipei’s Xinyi District.Photo courtesy of Cathay Financial Holding Co Photo courtesy of Cathay Financial Holding Co

Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$7.85 billion for last month, up 91 percent annually. Its third-quarter profit rose 37 percent to 42.54 billion.

Due to solid investment and stable hedging costs, Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) saw net income rise 34 percent from a year earlier to NT$29.44 billion last quarter, the company said.

SinoPac Holdings Co (永豐金控) reported that its net profit increased 17 percent annually to NT$4.22 billion in the third quarter, aided by double-digit percentage growth in earnings at Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) and SinoPac Securities Co (永豐金證券).

Taishin Financial Holding Co’s (台新金控) third-quarter profit rose 4.5 percent annually to NT$4.85 billion, while E.Sun Financial Holding Co’s (玉山金控) third-quarter profit increased 32 percent to NT$5.65 billion, the companies’ data showed.

In the first nine months of the year, the highest earnings per share among local financial holdings companies were posted by Fubon Financial at NT$11.32, followed by Cathay Financial’s NT$8.96, data showed.