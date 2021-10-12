TECHNOLOGY
Complaints body formed
A tech body backed by the Australian units of Facebook Inc, Google and Twitter Inc yesterday said that it has set up a special committee to adjudicate complaints over misinformation, a day after the government threatened tougher laws over false and defamatory online posts. A three-person “independent complaints sub-committee” would seek to resolve complaints about possible breaches of the code of conduct, the Digital Industry Group Inc (DIGI) said. DIGI, which also counts Apple Inc and TikTok as signatories, said it could issue a public statement if a company was found to have contravened the code of conduct, or revoke its status.
RETAIL
Asos CEO steps down
Asos PLC chief executive officer Nick Beighton stepped down after 12 years at the UK online clothing retailer, which warned that sales growth is slowing amid global supply chain disruptions. The company said it would start seeking a replacement and its sales growth would slow to a mid-single-digit percentage rate in the first half as supply chain issues make it harder to satisfy consumer demand. Asos also forecast a decline in adjusted pretax profit this fiscal year to a range of ￡110 million to ￡140 million (US$150 million to US$190 million) and reported earnings short of analysts’ estimates in the 12 months through August.
ENERGY
Reliance buys REC Solar
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd acquired Norwegian solar panel manufacturer REC Solar Holdings AS in a deal giving the company an enterprise value of US$771 million, it said in a filing on Sunday. Hours later Reliance said it had agreed to acquire 40 percent of Indian billionaire Pallonji Mistry’s Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd valued at US$372 million as of Friday’s close in Mumbai. The two acquisitions should help Reliance New Energy Solar expand in green energy markets globally, including the US, Europe, Australia and elsewhere in Asia.
ENERGY
Forrest plans new factory
Billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest is planning a massive factory to build equipment to produce green hydrogen in a key Australian coal hub. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd’s energy unit is to build a plant with initial capacity to make two gigawatts of electrolyzers a year in Gladstone in Queensland, home to one of the world’s largest coal-export terminals. Construction is to start in February next year, with manufacturing targeted to begin in early 2023, the company said on Sunday. The initial capacity would make the plant among the largest in the world and vault Australia into early competition with China as a leading producer of the equipment.
TECHNOLOGY
Pod Point mulls IPO
Electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider Pod Point, which is backed by Electricite de France SA, plans an initial public offering (IPO) in London. Pod Point is to sell new shares in the IPO to finance its expansion, while some employees and investment firm Legal & General Group PLC plan to sell existing stock as well, a statement said yesterday. EDF would retain a majority stake, the statement said. After the IPO, at least 25 percent of Pod Point’s stock would be available for trading and the company would be eligible for the FTSE stock indices, Pod Point said, without disclosing the planned size of the offering.
THORNY ISSUE: TSMC said it absolutely would not hand client information to the US, while South Korea has expressed concern with the scope of the request The efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The US Department of Commerce late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to fill out questionnaires by Nov. 8 seeking information regarding the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has told industry representatives that the White House might invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their
PRODUCTION VALUE: An analyst said that shortages have become a ‘new normal,’ while foundry firms are inking long-term supply deals and collecting prepayments The production value in Taiwan’s semiconductor industry this year is expected to soar 31.8 percent from last year to NT$3.6 trillion (US$129 billion), outpacing 10.1 percent growth in the global semiconductor industry, market researcher the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (產業情報研究所) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher attributed the strong outlook for the local semiconductor industry to demand for chips used in notebook computers amid a COVID-19 pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy, as well as emerging applications from 5G and artificial intelligence to automotive electronics. Production in the foundry segment, a pillar of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, is to expand 20 percent annually to NT$1.9 trillion,
US crude futures on Friday topped US$80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery popped above the key psychological level before pulling back and closing up 1.34 percent at US$79.35 a barrel, gaining 4.57 percent from a week earlier. Brent crude for December delivery increased 0.54 percent a barrel to US$82.39, up 3.92 percent from a week earlier. This week brought many indications that supplies would remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was
Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In the past few years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries. Now two saponin molecules,