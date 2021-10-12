World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TECHNOLOGY

Complaints body formed

A tech body backed by the Australian units of Facebook Inc, Google and Twitter Inc yesterday said that it has set up a special committee to adjudicate complaints over misinformation, a day after the government threatened tougher laws over false and defamatory online posts. A three-person “independent complaints sub-committee” would seek to resolve complaints about possible breaches of the code of conduct, the Digital Industry Group Inc (DIGI) said. DIGI, which also counts Apple Inc and TikTok as signatories, said it could issue a public statement if a company was found to have contravened the code of conduct, or revoke its status.

RETAIL

Asos CEO steps down

Asos PLC chief executive officer Nick Beighton stepped down after 12 years at the UK online clothing retailer, which warned that sales growth is slowing amid global supply chain disruptions. The company said it would start seeking a replacement and its sales growth would slow to a mid-single-digit percentage rate in the first half as supply chain issues make it harder to satisfy consumer demand. Asos also forecast a decline in adjusted pretax profit this fiscal year to a range of ￡110 million to ￡140 million (US$150 million to US$190 million) and reported earnings short of analysts’ estimates in the 12 months through August.

ENERGY

Reliance buys REC Solar

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd acquired Norwegian solar panel manufacturer REC Solar Holdings AS in a deal giving the company an enterprise value of US$771 million, it said in a filing on Sunday. Hours later Reliance said it had agreed to acquire 40 percent of Indian billionaire Pallonji Mistry’s Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd valued at US$372 million as of Friday’s close in Mumbai. The two acquisitions should help Reliance New Energy Solar expand in green energy markets globally, including the US, Europe, Australia and elsewhere in Asia.

ENERGY

Forrest plans new factory

Billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest is planning a massive factory to build equipment to produce green hydrogen in a key Australian coal hub. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd’s energy unit is to build a plant with initial capacity to make two gigawatts of electrolyzers a year in Gladstone in Queensland, home to one of the world’s largest coal-export terminals. Construction is to start in February next year, with manufacturing targeted to begin in early 2023, the company said on Sunday. The initial capacity would make the plant among the largest in the world and vault Australia into early competition with China as a leading producer of the equipment.

TECHNOLOGY

Pod Point mulls IPO

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider Pod Point, which is backed by Electricite de France SA, plans an initial public offering (IPO) in London. Pod Point is to sell new shares in the IPO to finance its expansion, while some employees and investment firm Legal & General Group PLC plan to sell existing stock as well, a statement said yesterday. EDF would retain a majority stake, the statement said. After the IPO, at least 25 percent of Pod Point’s stock would be available for trading and the company would be eligible for the FTSE stock indices, Pod Point said, without disclosing the planned size of the offering.