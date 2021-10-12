Hon Hai seeking workers in Shenzhen

Staff writer, with CNA





Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is embarking on a recruitment drive to hire 200,000 workers in Shenzhen, China, as it ramps up production of the new iPhone 13 series, Chinese business news outlet Eastmoney.com reported.

Hon Hai is seeking to recruit those heading back to the city after China’s seven-day National Day holiday, which began on Oct. 1, to help churn out the estimated 100,000 iPhone 13s produced on the site each day, the report said.

Following last month’s global release of the iPhone 13, Hon Hai entered its traditional peak season, and workers at its Chinese production sites are said to be working day and night to meet demand, the report said.

The iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are displayed at an Apple store in Taipei’s Xinyi District on the day of their commercial release on Sept. 24. Photo: CNA

China has been experiencing an electricity crisis, triggering power rationing in various provinces including manufacturing hubs Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, as well as Guangdong Province, home to Hon Hai’s Shenzhen operations.

However, the report said Hon Hai did not experience interruptions in Shenzhen, as the company was able to reallocate power used at plants in other provinces to the Guangdong factory during the holiday, ensuring that the iPhone 13 series is rolled out on schedule.