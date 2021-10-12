Two major hotel operators post a drop in revenue

CAPACITY REDUCTIONS: Fewer guests, along with a sale of assets, have led to a drop in income, although vouchers and new banquet facilities look set to help

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Formosa International Hotels Corp (FIH, 晶華國際酒店集團) and FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際), two major hotel operators based in Taipei, reported that their revenue slumped last month from a year earlier due to COVID-19-related capacity limits and social distancing requirements.

FIH, which operates the Regent Taipei (晶華酒店), the Silks Place (晶英酒店), Just Sleep Hotel & Resort (捷絲旅) and several independent restaurants, posted a combined revenue of NT$357 million (US$12.73 million) for last month, down 28.55 percent from a year earlier, the group said last week.

Capacity reduction requirements affected revenue recovery, even though the number of local COVID-19 infections has dwindled, it said.

People walk past postings for hotel promotional packages at the Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1 on Oct. 1. Photo: CNA

The sale of its stake in the profitable Pizzavest Co Ltd (達美樂披薩), which took effect last month, also contributed to the poor showing, as FIH could no longer recognize sales generated by the pizza chain, it said.

Things might improve now that Regent Taipei’s popular buffet restaurant Brasserie (柏麗廳), a main revenue driver, has resumed operations, the group said.

FDC said that its revenue declined 31 percent year-on-year to NT$104 million last month due to a high comparison base last year and the lingering effects of the local virus outbreak.

The group’s properties include the Fleur de Chine Hotel (雲品溫泉酒店), the Palais de Chine (君品酒店) and some independent banquet facilities.

However, the public health crisis has enabled the group to expand its banquet arm, the group said, adding that GumGum Green Garden Good 101 at the Taipei 101 skyscraper and Cama Cafe Roasters (逗留森林) near Yangmingshan (陽明山) entered management contracts with FDC earlier this month.

FDC is expecting sales to improve this quarter with help from the government’s Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program, which was launched on Friday last week, it added.

Separately, the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Nangang District (南港) on Saturday last week reopened as a quarantine hotel to better utilize its space and to increase revenue. The hotel has taken a hard hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has curbed trade shows and conferences held at the nearby Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.