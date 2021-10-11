Investors in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) need to know whether the US’ request for chipmakers to share information on demand and delivery amid a global chip shortage will affect the company, analysts said last week.
At TSMC’s investors’ conference on Thursday, the company is expected to unveil its third-quarter results and its outlook for the fourth quarter, as well as plans for capital expenditure and manufacturing process updates, analysts said.
On Sept. 23, the US government held a meeting with TSMC, Samsung Electronics Co, Intel Corp and others on the industry’s efforts to address supply chain issues.
The government later that day issued a request for information from large players in the sector, asking them to “voluntarily share information about inventories, demand, and delivery dynamics.”
The government’s goal is to “understand and quantify where bottlenecks may exist,” the US Department of Commerce said in a statement on its Web site.
The request has triggered fears of confidential business information leaks that could cause economic losses at Taiwanese semiconductor suppliers.
On Friday, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said that she conveyed Taiwanese firms’ concerns to American Institute in Taiwan Director Sandra Oudkirk at a regular meeting on Wednesday.
Despite the request being voluntary, the market remains uneasy about it, she said.
TSMC general counsel Sylvia Fang (方淑華) earlier on Wednesday said that the chipmaker would not disclose any sensitive information, in particular information involving its clients.
Analysts said they expect TSMC to provide more information on its global expansion plan, including a US$12 billion 5-nanometer wafer fab in Arizona, and possible new production sites in Japan and Germany.
TSMC might raise its projected expenditures over the next three years from US$100 billion, analysts said.
Investors are also waiting for an exact schedule for the chipmaker’s 2-nanometer process, after rival Samsung has announced that it would begin commercial production using the advanced technology in 2025.
In August, TSMC increased prices across its entire chip portfolio, the first such move in years, citing the chip crunch.
Analysts said that the possibility of further price increases would be a topic at the conference, as pricing is expected to influence TSMC’s sales, profit and gross margin next year.
On Friday, TSMC said that third-quarter consolidated sales increased 11.42 percent from the previous quarter to NT$414.67 billion (US$14.79 billion), on the back of last month’s revenue of NT$152.69 billion, the first time that the chipmaker posted a monthly revenue of more than NT$150 billion.
Apple Inc last month unveiled a new iPhone 13 series, which uses the A15 processor made with TSMC’s advanced 5-nanometer technology. TSMC is believed to be the sole supplier of the A15 processor.
While third-quarter sales were within TSMC’s forecast, analysts said that the market is watching TSMC’s expected gross margin figure for that period closely.
In the second quarter, TSMC’s gross margin fell 2.4 percentage points from the first quarter to 50 percent due to higher depreciation costs on its 5-nanometer process.
