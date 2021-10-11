CPC and Formosa announce to raise fuel prices

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday said that gasoline prices this week would rise by NT$0.4 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.3 per liter, effective today.

Prices at CPC stations are to rise to NT$28.7, NT$30.2 and NT$32.2 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to rise to NT$25.7 per liter, CPC said.

Prices at Formosa stations are to rise to NT$28.7, NT$30.1 and NT$32.2 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to rise to NT$25.5 per liter.

State-run CPC said that based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week increased 3.72 percent from a week earlier, as global oil prices rose.

Purchasing managers’ index data from the Institute of Supply Management showed that US manufacturing activity increased last month, but OPEC+ stuck to its plan of gradually increasing oil output, despite calls from countries for an increase after prices have surged more than 50 percent so far this year.

However, major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia last week decided to follow a previously agreed deal under which 400,000 barrels per day are to be added next month, Reuters reported.

Based on its formula, gasoline and diesel prices should rise by NT$1.8 and NT$2.9 per liter respectively, but CPC said it would absorb the cost of the increase, in compliance with government policy.

Separately, Formosa said that a continued rise in natural gas prices led to higher consumption of crude oil for power generation, pushing up crude oil prices more.