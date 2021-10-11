Acer’s third-quarter sales reach seven-year record

Staff writer, with CNA





Acer Inc (宏碁) on Friday reported that its consolidated sales for the third quarter increased 1.3 percent to NT$81.13 billion (US$2.9 billion) from a year earlier — a seven-year high — as global demand outpaced supply.

Last month alone, sales rose 3 percent from a month earlier, but dropped 5.4 percent from a year earlier to NT$27.93 billion, the PC vendor said in a statement.

In the first nine months of this year, Acer’s consolidated sales rose 19.5 percent to NT$232.47 billion from a year earlier, it said.

A model introduces Acer Inc laptop computers at a news conference in Taipei on April 24. Photo courtesy of Acer Inc

In the first nine months, revenue from commercial notebooks increased 44.7 percent annually, followed by Chromebooks at 42.7 percent, consumer notebooks at 29.8 percent, gaming computers at 29.7 percent and desktop computers at 11.6 percent, Acer said.

In the same period, revenue generated by the firm’s monitor division rose 11.3 percent annually, while subsidiary Acer Synergy Tech Co (智聯) contributed a 59.1 percent increase in sales, Acer said.

Also on Friday, Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) reported that its consolidated sales for the third quarter rose 9 percent to NT$139.1 billion from a year earlier — a quarterly high — thanks to global demand.

That came as sales for last month rose 19 percent to NT$56.1 billion year-on-year, the company said.

For the first nine months, its consolidated sales increased 31.98 percent to NT$383.34 billion from a year earlier, the PC brand said.