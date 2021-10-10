The US dollar was on Friday largely unmoved by a disappointing US employment report, as traders bet that the lackluster numbers might not sway the US Federal Reserve from beginning to taper its asset purchases as early as next month.
The US Department of Labor said in its employment report that nonfarm payrolls increased by 194,000 jobs last month.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 500,000 jobs.
Photo: Reuters
As the gain in jobs was modest, it could temper expectations for a swift acceleration in economic growth following an apparent sharp slowdown in the third quarter, but it is unlikely to stop the Fed from starting the process of reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as next month, analysts said.
September’s employment report is the last one available before the Fed’s policy meeting on Nov. 2 and 3.
It is a “miss on the headline number for sure, but the underlying details are not as really nefarious as the top-line miss would suggest, and so, ultimately, it’s still consistent with the Fed delivering taper next month,” said said Mazen Issa, a senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.
The US dollar index was down 0.1 percent at 94.103, not far from the one-year high of 94.504 touched last week.
The New Taiwan dollar declined against the US dollar on Friday, losing NT$0.094 to close at NT$28.046, down 0.59 percent from NT$27.882 a week earlier.
“Price action in the dollar suggests that participants are seeing the silver lining, keeping expectations for a taper decision anchored around November or December, with the first rate hikes landing in autumn 2022,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.
Issa said the disappointing jobs number could lead to a dip in the US dollar, but any such weakness was likely to be fleeting.
“I think the market is going to need a lot more convincing that just one jobs report that’s on the softer side is going to price the Fed out beyond late 2022 and into 2023,” Issa said.
The weaker dollar helped sterling steady on Friday. It rose 0.52 percent from a week earlier as interest rate hike expectations offset worries about a fuel crisis and labor shortages.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
THORNY ISSUE: TSMC said it absolutely would not hand client information to the US, while South Korea has expressed concern with the scope of the request The efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The US Department of Commerce late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to fill out questionnaires by Nov. 8 seeking information regarding the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has told industry representatives that the White House might invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their
PRODUCTION VALUE: An analyst said that shortages have become a ‘new normal,’ while foundry firms are inking long-term supply deals and collecting prepayments The production value in Taiwan’s semiconductor industry this year is expected to soar 31.8 percent from last year to NT$3.6 trillion (US$129 billion), outpacing 10.1 percent growth in the global semiconductor industry, market researcher the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (產業情報研究所) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher attributed the strong outlook for the local semiconductor industry to demand for chips used in notebook computers amid a COVID-19 pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy, as well as emerging applications from 5G and artificial intelligence to automotive electronics. Production in the foundry segment, a pillar of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, is to expand 20 percent annually to NT$1.9 trillion,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is planning to develop its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine by using a sequence of the Beta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in South Africa, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company’s animal tests showed that a booster shot built on the Beta variant prompted immunity in hamsters against all variants of the virus, it said. Medigen is seeking to conduct human trials for the vaccine in Taiwan, but it would not necessarily need to conduct phase 1 clinical trials, the earliest stage involving human testing, company spokesman Leo Lee (李思賢) told the Taipei
ARIZONA, NEW MEXICO: The deals are to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, as well as the information and communications industry The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday signed memorandums of understanding (MOU) to deepen bilateral trade cooperation with Arizona and New Mexico during a virtual ceremony at the opening of the 10th US Business Day in Taipei. The annual event is hosted by the ministry and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會), with this year’s being held at the Taipei International Convention Center yesterday and today. Taiwan-US business cooperation and partnerships are at their best right now, TAITRA said in a statement. Seminars and symposiums are being held at the event under the Taiwan-US Trade Forum, a platform designed for Taiwan to