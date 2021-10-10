US dollar steady as taper hopes intact, despite jobs data

Reuters, NEW YORK





The US dollar was on Friday largely unmoved by a disappointing US employment report, as traders bet that the lackluster numbers might not sway the US Federal Reserve from beginning to taper its asset purchases as early as next month.

The US Department of Labor said in its employment report that nonfarm payrolls increased by 194,000 jobs last month.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 500,000 jobs.

US$100 banknotes are pictured in Tokyo on Aug. 2. Photo: Reuters

As the gain in jobs was modest, it could temper expectations for a swift acceleration in economic growth following an apparent sharp slowdown in the third quarter, but it is unlikely to stop the Fed from starting the process of reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as next month, analysts said.

September’s employment report is the last one available before the Fed’s policy meeting on Nov. 2 and 3.

It is a “miss on the headline number for sure, but the underlying details are not as really nefarious as the top-line miss would suggest, and so, ultimately, it’s still consistent with the Fed delivering taper next month,” said said Mazen Issa, a senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.

The US dollar index was down 0.1 percent at 94.103, not far from the one-year high of 94.504 touched last week.

The New Taiwan dollar declined against the US dollar on Friday, losing NT$0.094 to close at NT$28.046, down 0.59 percent from NT$27.882 a week earlier.

“Price action in the dollar suggests that participants are seeing the silver lining, keeping expectations for a taper decision anchored around November or December, with the first rate hikes landing in autumn 2022,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

Issa said the disappointing jobs number could lead to a dip in the US dollar, but any such weakness was likely to be fleeting.

“I think the market is going to need a lot more convincing that just one jobs report that’s on the softer side is going to price the Fed out beyond late 2022 and into 2023,” Issa said.

The weaker dollar helped sterling steady on Friday. It rose 0.52 percent from a week earlier as interest rate hike expectations offset worries about a fuel crisis and labor shortages.

Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer