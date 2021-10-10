Most Asian markets built on a global rally on Friday, after US lawmakers voted to avert a catastrophic debt default.
An advance in Chinese stocks also provided some solace as the country reopened after a week-long break, with investors keenly following developments in the crisis at troubled developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) as it struggles under liabilities worth more than US$300 billion.
News that Republicans had agreed to lift the US borrowing limit provided some much-needed relief to markets, which had been growing increasingly worried that the US government would run out of cash in a few days and fail to meet its debt obligations.
Experts had warned such a scenario would have led to a historic default, plunging the world’s biggest economy into recession and causing a global financial crisis.
While the deal means there would only be enough cash to last until December — leaving open the possibility of another standoff within months — investors were happy to buy up some bargains after a recent run of hefty losses across global equities.
Taiwan’s TAIEX closed down 73.43 points, or 0.44 percent, at 16,640.43. Turnover totaled NT$271.032 billion (US$9.66 billion). The index rose 0.42 percent from a week earlier.
In Japan, the benchmark TOPIX rose 1.15 percent to 1,961.85, but lost 1.23 percent on the week, while the Nikkei 225 gained 1.34 percent to 28,048.94, down 2.51 percent from a week earlier.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.67 percent to 3,592.17, but posted a weekly decline of 0.58 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.55 percent to 24,837.85, up 1.07 percent on the week.
South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.11 percent to 2,956.3, posting a weekly loss of 2.08 percent.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.87 percent to 7,320.1, and rose 1.87 percent from a week earlier, while India’s SENSEX increased 0.64 percent to 60,059.06, up 2.2 percent weekly.
Concern now turns to the Fed’s plans to begin withdrawing its huge financial support measures put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have been key to a strong recovery in economies and markets.
The bank has indicated it will begin tapering by the end of the year, but has not elaborated how quickly.
“As soon as you start thinking about tapering it’s really hard to not then think about what that means for the Fed funds rate and when that might start to increase,” Kim Mundy, senior economist and currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, told Bloomberg Television. “We do see scope that markets can start to price in a more aggressive Fed funds rate hike cycle.”
Despite the strong advances across global markets, analysts remain wary about the outlook in light of a range of issues that have been dogging investors for months.
“Risk appetite remains fragile with many factors agitating the markets, including slowing economic growth, inflation and geopolitical risk catching investors’ attention,” Federated Hermes portfolio manager Louise Dudley said. “In particular, the supply chain challenges and inflation mean that companies are facing headwinds at both the top and bottom line.”
Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA
