Agencies





TOURISM

Golden Week revenue falls

Tourism revenues in China during the Golden Week holiday fell by almost 5 percent year-on-year, state media reported, while lingering COVID-19 curbs also led to a decline in the number of trips undertaken. The sluggish data weighed on the outlook for China’s overall retail sales, which have slowed much more sharply than expected when new COVID-19 outbreaks struck a handful of Chinese cities over summer. The seven-day holiday in China from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 to mark National Day is one of the busiest travel periods in the country and a bellwether for consumer demand. Domestic tourism revenues totaled 389.06 billion yuan (US$60.35 billion), the People’s Daily reported on Thursday, the last day of the holiday, citing data from China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

INTERNET

Google restricts ads

Google on Thursday said it would no longer post ads next to misinformation about climate change on its search engine or on the video-sharing platform YouTube. The new policy for Google advertisers, publishers and YouTube creators prohibits the platforms from helping people make money from content that “contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change.” That includes online content referring to climate change as a hoax or a scam, denying that the world’s temperature is rising, or that human activity is contributing to the problem, Google said in a post.

CHINA

Food delivery giant fined

China levied a US$533 million fine on Meituan (美團) after a months-long probe found the food-delivery behemoth had violated anti-monopoly regulations. The State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a 3.44 billion yuan fine on Meituan, amounting to 3 percent of its domestic revenue last year, a statement said yesterday. The company will also have to return 1.29 billion yuan of deposits stemming from exclusivity arrangements. Billionaire Wang Xing’s (王興) firm was told to improve its commissions mechanism, ensure the legal rights of restaurant partners and step up protections for its delivery riders. The fine and accompanying penalties were less harsh than feared, given that some analysts had speculated the food delivery giant may have to find ways to compensate its army of contract workers.

Thailand

Tourism on a slow rebound

Thailand’s tourism industry will take at least three years to return to pre-pandemic levels, even as it prepares to ease restrictions on vaccinated travelers starting next month, Standard Chartered Bank PLC said. The slow recovery for the sector that accounts for about 15 percent of Thailand’s GDP means growth in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy will remain weak over the next two years, Tim Leelahaphan, an economist at Standard Chartered’s Thai unit, wrote in a report yesterday. Thailand plans to end a mandatory quarantine for visitors to holiday destinations including Bangkok from Nov. 1 as it seeks to jump-start its economy and transition to a “living with COVID-19” strategy. Thailand saw foreign tourist arrivals plunge to 73,932 in the first eight months of this year, from almost 40 million visitors in 2019 who generated more than US$60 billion in revenue. Standard Chartered said 6 million tourist arrivals are needed to erase the current account shortfall that stood at US$8.5 billion in the eight month through August.