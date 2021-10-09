TOURISM
Golden Week revenue falls
Tourism revenues in China during the Golden Week holiday fell by almost 5 percent year-on-year, state media reported, while lingering COVID-19 curbs also led to a decline in the number of trips undertaken. The sluggish data weighed on the outlook for China’s overall retail sales, which have slowed much more sharply than expected when new COVID-19 outbreaks struck a handful of Chinese cities over summer. The seven-day holiday in China from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 to mark National Day is one of the busiest travel periods in the country and a bellwether for consumer demand. Domestic tourism revenues totaled 389.06 billion yuan (US$60.35 billion), the People’s Daily reported on Thursday, the last day of the holiday, citing data from China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
INTERNET
Google restricts ads
Google on Thursday said it would no longer post ads next to misinformation about climate change on its search engine or on the video-sharing platform YouTube. The new policy for Google advertisers, publishers and YouTube creators prohibits the platforms from helping people make money from content that “contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change.” That includes online content referring to climate change as a hoax or a scam, denying that the world’s temperature is rising, or that human activity is contributing to the problem, Google said in a post.
CHINA
Food delivery giant fined
China levied a US$533 million fine on Meituan (美團) after a months-long probe found the food-delivery behemoth had violated anti-monopoly regulations. The State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a 3.44 billion yuan fine on Meituan, amounting to 3 percent of its domestic revenue last year, a statement said yesterday. The company will also have to return 1.29 billion yuan of deposits stemming from exclusivity arrangements. Billionaire Wang Xing’s (王興) firm was told to improve its commissions mechanism, ensure the legal rights of restaurant partners and step up protections for its delivery riders. The fine and accompanying penalties were less harsh than feared, given that some analysts had speculated the food delivery giant may have to find ways to compensate its army of contract workers.
Thailand
Tourism on a slow rebound
Thailand’s tourism industry will take at least three years to return to pre-pandemic levels, even as it prepares to ease restrictions on vaccinated travelers starting next month, Standard Chartered Bank PLC said. The slow recovery for the sector that accounts for about 15 percent of Thailand’s GDP means growth in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy will remain weak over the next two years, Tim Leelahaphan, an economist at Standard Chartered’s Thai unit, wrote in a report yesterday. Thailand plans to end a mandatory quarantine for visitors to holiday destinations including Bangkok from Nov. 1 as it seeks to jump-start its economy and transition to a “living with COVID-19” strategy. Thailand saw foreign tourist arrivals plunge to 73,932 in the first eight months of this year, from almost 40 million visitors in 2019 who generated more than US$60 billion in revenue. Standard Chartered said 6 million tourist arrivals are needed to erase the current account shortfall that stood at US$8.5 billion in the eight month through August.
THORNY ISSUE: TSMC said it absolutely would not hand client information to the US, while South Korea has expressed concern with the scope of the request The efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The US Department of Commerce late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to fill out questionnaires by Nov. 8 seeking information regarding the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has told industry representatives that the White House might invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their
PRODUCTION VALUE: An analyst said that shortages have become a ‘new normal,’ while foundry firms are inking long-term supply deals and collecting prepayments The production value in Taiwan’s semiconductor industry this year is expected to soar 31.8 percent from last year to NT$3.6 trillion (US$129 billion), outpacing 10.1 percent growth in the global semiconductor industry, market researcher the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (產業情報研究所) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher attributed the strong outlook for the local semiconductor industry to demand for chips used in notebook computers amid a COVID-19 pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy, as well as emerging applications from 5G and artificial intelligence to automotive electronics. Production in the foundry segment, a pillar of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, is to expand 20 percent annually to NT$1.9 trillion,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is planning to develop its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine by using a sequence of the Beta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in South Africa, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company’s animal tests showed that a booster shot built on the Beta variant prompted immunity in hamsters against all variants of the virus, it said. Medigen is seeking to conduct human trials for the vaccine in Taiwan, but it would not necessarily need to conduct phase 1 clinical trials, the earliest stage involving human testing, company spokesman Leo Lee (李思賢) told the Taipei
As automakers scramble to make electric vehicles (EVs) with longer ranges and speedier charging times, the chip industry has a message for them: You are doing it wrong. Semiconductor companies are urging EV makers to ditch traditional silicon chips and embrace materials that would make vehicles more efficient, helping ease consumers’ “range anxiety” and someday making recharges as quick as a gas-station fill-up. However, there is not an agreement yet on which approach to use. Silicon carbide is the front-runner, with gallium nitride emerging as a key contender. What are these new materials? Well, silicon carbide — as the name suggests —