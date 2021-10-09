The Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Taipei yesterday called on the government to revisit restrictions on food imports from Japan and to seek accession to regional trade blocs to boost bilateral trade ties.
The trade group made the plea upon releasing its annual position paper, which lauded the government for resolving 12 issues it put forth last year.
The chamber urged Taiwan to allow imports of food products from five Japanese prefectures — Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba — after they were banned a decade ago after the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster.
The chamber said that no item of food from Japan has failed safety tests in the past 10 years and Taiwan’s referendum in favor of the ban has expired.
Now is time for the government to revisit the issue given that Singapore has lifted its restrictions, it said, adding that Japan increased its imports of Taiwanese pineapples and wax apples threefold after China banned them.
The two sides should talk, guided by scientific data, it said.
The chamber also urged the government to find long-term solutions to ensure the stable supply of water, electricity, talent and industrial land, and warned that overdependence on public opinion would negatively affect government efficiency and economic progress.
The chamber said it welcomed Taiwan’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership, and that it has asked the Japanese government to lend its support.
Taiwan is Japan’s fourth-largest trading partner, with bilateral commerce valued at US$69.3 billion last year, government data showed.
National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who took part in the event, said that the government is drafting measures to make Taiwan more business-friendly.
The minister also expressed gratitude for Japan’s generous COVID-19 vaccine donations.
THORNY ISSUE: TSMC said it absolutely would not hand client information to the US, while South Korea has expressed concern with the scope of the request The efforts of the administration of US President Joe Biden to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics. The US Department of Commerce late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to fill out questionnaires by Nov. 8 seeking information regarding the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has told industry representatives that the White House might invoke the Defense Production Act or other tools to force their
PRODUCTION VALUE: An analyst said that shortages have become a ‘new normal,’ while foundry firms are inking long-term supply deals and collecting prepayments The production value in Taiwan’s semiconductor industry this year is expected to soar 31.8 percent from last year to NT$3.6 trillion (US$129 billion), outpacing 10.1 percent growth in the global semiconductor industry, market researcher the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (產業情報研究所) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher attributed the strong outlook for the local semiconductor industry to demand for chips used in notebook computers amid a COVID-19 pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy, as well as emerging applications from 5G and artificial intelligence to automotive electronics. Production in the foundry segment, a pillar of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, is to expand 20 percent annually to NT$1.9 trillion,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is planning to develop its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine by using a sequence of the Beta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in South Africa, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company’s animal tests showed that a booster shot built on the Beta variant prompted immunity in hamsters against all variants of the virus, it said. Medigen is seeking to conduct human trials for the vaccine in Taiwan, but it would not necessarily need to conduct phase 1 clinical trials, the earliest stage involving human testing, company spokesman Leo Lee (李思賢) told the Taipei
As automakers scramble to make electric vehicles (EVs) with longer ranges and speedier charging times, the chip industry has a message for them: You are doing it wrong. Semiconductor companies are urging EV makers to ditch traditional silicon chips and embrace materials that would make vehicles more efficient, helping ease consumers’ “range anxiety” and someday making recharges as quick as a gas-station fill-up. However, there is not an agreement yet on which approach to use. Silicon carbide is the front-runner, with gallium nitride emerging as a key contender. What are these new materials? Well, silicon carbide — as the name suggests —