World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Pandemic dampens travel

Travel during the “Golden Week” national vacation was down by one-third on pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, suggesting that government measures to contain sporadic outbreaks of the virus are weighing on tourism and spending. The number of trips taken on road, rail and other transport networks on Tuesday was 33.8 percent below 2019 levels, with travel consistently one-third below pre-pandemic levels for each of the first five days of the holiday, the Ministry of Transport said. Compared with last year, daily trips were more than 5 percent lower.

UNITED STATES

Trade deficit hits record

The trade deficit increased to a record US$73.3 billion in August as a small gain in exports was swamped by a much larger increase in imports. The Department of Commerce on Tuesday reported that the monthly trade deficit increased 4.2 percent to an all-time high, surpassing the previous record of US$73.2 billion set in June. Trade deficit with China surged 10.8 percent to US$31.7 billion in August. This year’s deficit with China through the first eight months totaled US$218.9 billion, up 13.7 percent from the same period a year earlier.

CANADA

Exports surge, imports fall

Exports in August rose for the third straight month while imports fell slightly, the government reported on Tuesday. Canada’s trade balance remained in a surplus position, growing from C$736 million (US$585 million) in July to C$1.9 billion in August, Statistics Canada said. Exports increased 0.8 percent in August to C$54.4 billion, due mainly to exports of energy products. Exports of crude oil and natural gas rose by 2.1 percent and 13.6 percent respectively.

GERMANY

Orders fall after record

Industrial orders fell sharply in August, after a record month in July, official data showed yesterday, as global supply bottlenecks pinch the economy. The indicator, which gives a foretaste of industrial activity, fell by 7.7 percent on the upwardly revised figure for the previous month, the federal statistics agency Destatis said. In its latest release, Destatis revised the increase in July to 4.9 percent from its previous estimate of 3.4 percent.

? RETAILERS

Tesco profit up 16.6 percent

Tesco PLC, the UK’s biggest retailer, raised its full-year outlook as it reported a 16.6 percent rise in first-half core retail profit and increased sales, despite labor and supply chain disruption, and tough COVID-19 related comparisons a year earlier. The group yesterday said that its strong first-half performance had enabled it to reduce net debt by ￡1.7 billion (US$2.3 billion) since February, and it would therefore use cash for a share buyback, with the first tranche of ￡500 million in shares to be bought by October next year.

AUTOMAKERS

Stellantis pauses plant

US-European auto giant Stellantis NV on Tuesday announced that it would suspend production in Vienna from Oct. 18 through the end of this year, citing a worldwide shortage of semiconductors. “Production will resume on January 2, 2022,” it said, adding that in the meantime, staff would be put on short-time working. In its statement, the company blamed the problem on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The automaker employs about 460 people at its Vienna plant.