CHINA
Pandemic dampens travel
Travel during the “Golden Week” national vacation was down by one-third on pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, suggesting that government measures to contain sporadic outbreaks of the virus are weighing on tourism and spending. The number of trips taken on road, rail and other transport networks on Tuesday was 33.8 percent below 2019 levels, with travel consistently one-third below pre-pandemic levels for each of the first five days of the holiday, the Ministry of Transport said. Compared with last year, daily trips were more than 5 percent lower.
UNITED STATES
Trade deficit hits record
The trade deficit increased to a record US$73.3 billion in August as a small gain in exports was swamped by a much larger increase in imports. The Department of Commerce on Tuesday reported that the monthly trade deficit increased 4.2 percent to an all-time high, surpassing the previous record of US$73.2 billion set in June. Trade deficit with China surged 10.8 percent to US$31.7 billion in August. This year’s deficit with China through the first eight months totaled US$218.9 billion, up 13.7 percent from the same period a year earlier.
CANADA
Exports surge, imports fall
Exports in August rose for the third straight month while imports fell slightly, the government reported on Tuesday. Canada’s trade balance remained in a surplus position, growing from C$736 million (US$585 million) in July to C$1.9 billion in August, Statistics Canada said. Exports increased 0.8 percent in August to C$54.4 billion, due mainly to exports of energy products. Exports of crude oil and natural gas rose by 2.1 percent and 13.6 percent respectively.
GERMANY
Orders fall after record
Industrial orders fell sharply in August, after a record month in July, official data showed yesterday, as global supply bottlenecks pinch the economy. The indicator, which gives a foretaste of industrial activity, fell by 7.7 percent on the upwardly revised figure for the previous month, the federal statistics agency Destatis said. In its latest release, Destatis revised the increase in July to 4.9 percent from its previous estimate of 3.4 percent.
? RETAILERS
Tesco profit up 16.6 percent
Tesco PLC, the UK’s biggest retailer, raised its full-year outlook as it reported a 16.6 percent rise in first-half core retail profit and increased sales, despite labor and supply chain disruption, and tough COVID-19 related comparisons a year earlier. The group yesterday said that its strong first-half performance had enabled it to reduce net debt by ￡1.7 billion (US$2.3 billion) since February, and it would therefore use cash for a share buyback, with the first tranche of ￡500 million in shares to be bought by October next year.
AUTOMAKERS
Stellantis pauses plant
US-European auto giant Stellantis NV on Tuesday announced that it would suspend production in Vienna from Oct. 18 through the end of this year, citing a worldwide shortage of semiconductors. “Production will resume on January 2, 2022,” it said, adding that in the meantime, staff would be put on short-time working. In its statement, the company blamed the problem on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The automaker employs about 460 people at its Vienna plant.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker, would not give the US Department of Commerce confidential customer information, majority stakeholder the National Development Fund (國發基金) said yesterday. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who oversees the fund and is a TSMC board director, told legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that although the chipmaker could provide the industry more insight into chip shortages during its quarterly board meeting, it is bound by confidentiality agreements not to disclose sensitive details. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday last week said that her agency was asking chip
PRODUCTION VALUE: An analyst said that shortages have become a ‘new normal,’ while foundry firms are inking long-term supply deals and collecting prepayments The production value in Taiwan’s semiconductor industry this year is expected to soar 31.8 percent from last year to NT$3.6 trillion (US$129 billion), outpacing 10.1 percent growth in the global semiconductor industry, market researcher the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (產業情報研究所) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher attributed the strong outlook for the local semiconductor industry to demand for chips used in notebook computers amid a COVID-19 pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy, as well as emerging applications from 5G and artificial intelligence to automotive electronics. Production in the foundry segment, a pillar of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, is to expand 20 percent annually to NT$1.9 trillion,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is planning to develop its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine by using a sequence of the Beta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in South Africa, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company’s animal tests showed that a booster shot built on the Beta variant prompted immunity in hamsters against all variants of the virus, it said. Medigen is seeking to conduct human trials for the vaccine in Taiwan, but it would not necessarily need to conduct phase 1 clinical trials, the earliest stage involving human testing, company spokesman Leo Lee (李思賢) told the Taipei
CREDIT CONTROLS: Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said that efforts over the years have failed, so the bank has instead sought to ‘induce a soft landing’ Credit control measures have achieved the goal of maintaining the nation’s financial stability, but are unlikely to make houses more affordable, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday. Yang made the comments while fielding questions on the central bank’s operations at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee. “The series of credit controls were intended to prevent money from overflowing into the real-estate market and straining the financial system in times of credit tightening,” the governor said, adding that the US Federal Reserve has indicated plans to taper its bond-buying program later this year and to hike interest rates following better