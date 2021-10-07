Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

Investors lock in profits

The TAIEX closed lower yesterday as investors took advantage of an earlier rebound, pocketing profits amid lingering concerns about possible volatility in US markets, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 67.59 points, or 0.41 percent, at 16,393.16. Turnover totaled NT$287.476 billion (US$10.28 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$23.86 billion of shares on the main board. The bellwether electronics sector fell 0.51 percent as higher interest rates made its stocks look less attractive, while the petrochemical sector rose 1.49 percent on the back of rising crude oil prices. The transportation sector fell 4.96 percent as shipping and airline stocks came under pressure amid fears of rising costs.

CHIPMAKERS

UMC’s revenue dips

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday reported that revenue last month dropped 0.21 percent to NT$18.75 billion, from NT$18.79 billion in August. That was its first monthly decline since April. On an annual basis, revenue surged about 29 percent from NT$14.53 billion, the contract chipmaker said in a statement. In the third quarter, revenue expanded 9.82 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$55.91 billion, thanks to price hikes and an increase in shipments.

ELECTRONICS

Sercomm sales hit record

Telecom equipment supplier Sercomm Corp (中磊) yesterday reported that revenue last quarter rose 17 percent year-on-year from NT$9.46 billion to NT$11.11 billion, the highest quarterly revenue in the company’s history. That represented quarterly growth of 11 percent from NT$10 billion in the second quarter, the company said in a statement.

ELECTRONICS

HTC reports income jump

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday posted revenue of NT$601 million for last month, up 64 percent from August and the second-highest monthly revenue this year, thanks to the launch of its new virtual reality headset, the Vive Pro 2. However, last month’s figure was still down 26.43 percent from a year earlier. In the first nine months, cumulative revenue decreased 8.11 percent year-on-year to NT$3.87 billion, the company said.

MANUFACTURING

Global PMX income drops

Global PMX Co (智伸科), which provides mechanical parts for the automotive, storage device and medical segments, yesterday reported that last month’s revenue declined 3.63 percent from a year earlier to NT$706.42 million. Revenue in the third quarter grew 1.38 percent year-on-year to NT$2.12 billion, which the firm attributed to global auto brands’ efforts to produce better engines and reduce carbon emissions, as well as an increase in contributions from the electronics and medical segments. In the first nine months of the year, cumulative revenue increased 29.47 percent year-on-year to NT$6.62 billion.

MANUFACTURING

Sheh Fung benefits from US

Sheh Fung Screws Co (世豐螺絲) yesterday posted NT$207.46 million in revenue for last month, flat from a year earlier due to shipping delays. However, robust demand from the US market boosted the company’s revenue in the third quarter by 11.61 percent annually to NT$662.7 million, the company said. As the property market in the US recovers and selling prices continue to rise, cumulative revenue in the first nine months surged 35.48 percent to NT$2.11 billion, a record, it said.