EQUITIES
Investors lock in profits
The TAIEX closed lower yesterday as investors took advantage of an earlier rebound, pocketing profits amid lingering concerns about possible volatility in US markets, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 67.59 points, or 0.41 percent, at 16,393.16. Turnover totaled NT$287.476 billion (US$10.28 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$23.86 billion of shares on the main board. The bellwether electronics sector fell 0.51 percent as higher interest rates made its stocks look less attractive, while the petrochemical sector rose 1.49 percent on the back of rising crude oil prices. The transportation sector fell 4.96 percent as shipping and airline stocks came under pressure amid fears of rising costs.
CHIPMAKERS
UMC’s revenue dips
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday reported that revenue last month dropped 0.21 percent to NT$18.75 billion, from NT$18.79 billion in August. That was its first monthly decline since April. On an annual basis, revenue surged about 29 percent from NT$14.53 billion, the contract chipmaker said in a statement. In the third quarter, revenue expanded 9.82 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$55.91 billion, thanks to price hikes and an increase in shipments.
ELECTRONICS
Sercomm sales hit record
Telecom equipment supplier Sercomm Corp (中磊) yesterday reported that revenue last quarter rose 17 percent year-on-year from NT$9.46 billion to NT$11.11 billion, the highest quarterly revenue in the company’s history. That represented quarterly growth of 11 percent from NT$10 billion in the second quarter, the company said in a statement.
ELECTRONICS
HTC reports income jump
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday posted revenue of NT$601 million for last month, up 64 percent from August and the second-highest monthly revenue this year, thanks to the launch of its new virtual reality headset, the Vive Pro 2. However, last month’s figure was still down 26.43 percent from a year earlier. In the first nine months, cumulative revenue decreased 8.11 percent year-on-year to NT$3.87 billion, the company said.
MANUFACTURING
Global PMX income drops
Global PMX Co (智伸科), which provides mechanical parts for the automotive, storage device and medical segments, yesterday reported that last month’s revenue declined 3.63 percent from a year earlier to NT$706.42 million. Revenue in the third quarter grew 1.38 percent year-on-year to NT$2.12 billion, which the firm attributed to global auto brands’ efforts to produce better engines and reduce carbon emissions, as well as an increase in contributions from the electronics and medical segments. In the first nine months of the year, cumulative revenue increased 29.47 percent year-on-year to NT$6.62 billion.
MANUFACTURING
Sheh Fung benefits from US
Sheh Fung Screws Co (世豐螺絲) yesterday posted NT$207.46 million in revenue for last month, flat from a year earlier due to shipping delays. However, robust demand from the US market boosted the company’s revenue in the third quarter by 11.61 percent annually to NT$662.7 million, the company said. As the property market in the US recovers and selling prices continue to rise, cumulative revenue in the first nine months surged 35.48 percent to NT$2.11 billion, a record, it said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker, would not give the US Department of Commerce confidential customer information, majority stakeholder the National Development Fund (國發基金) said yesterday. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who oversees the fund and is a TSMC board director, told legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that although the chipmaker could provide the industry more insight into chip shortages during its quarterly board meeting, it is bound by confidentiality agreements not to disclose sensitive details. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday last week said that her agency was asking chip
PRODUCTION VALUE: An analyst said that shortages have become a ‘new normal,’ while foundry firms are inking long-term supply deals and collecting prepayments The production value in Taiwan’s semiconductor industry this year is expected to soar 31.8 percent from last year to NT$3.6 trillion (US$129 billion), outpacing 10.1 percent growth in the global semiconductor industry, market researcher the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (產業情報研究所) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher attributed the strong outlook for the local semiconductor industry to demand for chips used in notebook computers amid a COVID-19 pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy, as well as emerging applications from 5G and artificial intelligence to automotive electronics. Production in the foundry segment, a pillar of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, is to expand 20 percent annually to NT$1.9 trillion,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is planning to develop its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine by using a sequence of the Beta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in South Africa, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company’s animal tests showed that a booster shot built on the Beta variant prompted immunity in hamsters against all variants of the virus, it said. Medigen is seeking to conduct human trials for the vaccine in Taiwan, but it would not necessarily need to conduct phase 1 clinical trials, the earliest stage involving human testing, company spokesman Leo Lee (李思賢) told the Taipei
CREDIT CONTROLS: Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said that efforts over the years have failed, so the bank has instead sought to ‘induce a soft landing’ Credit control measures have achieved the goal of maintaining the nation’s financial stability, but are unlikely to make houses more affordable, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday. Yang made the comments while fielding questions on the central bank’s operations at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee. “The series of credit controls were intended to prevent money from overflowing into the real-estate market and straining the financial system in times of credit tightening,” the governor said, adding that the US Federal Reserve has indicated plans to taper its bond-buying program later this year and to hike interest rates following better