Nvidia Corp made early concessions to EU regulators examining its bid for UK-based chip developer Arm Ltd.
The European Commission extended its deadline to rule on the deal until Oct. 27.
It did not say what the company had offered.
While an offer to divest operations or make changes to the business can sometimes allay regulators’ concerns, the EU is likely to extend its review by at least another four months.
That might also give it the chance to negotiate more complicated concessions.
Lengthy regulatory reviews look set to see the company miss its initial target to close in March next year, which can be extended until September next year.
Rivals and chip customers have criticized the US$40 billion deal after it was announced more than a year ago.
Qualcomm Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google have voiced complaints that Nvidia’s control of Arm’s licenses for essential chip technology could threaten the Cambridge, England-based chip designer’s role as a neutral partner.
Other customers, including Broadcom Inc, MediaTek Inc (聯發科) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd, have been supportive of the transaction.
The British Competition and Markets Authority in August separately recommended a probe.
It rejected as insufficient Nvidia’s offer to maintain Arm’s open licensing, nor did it see a partial sale of Arm intellectual property as allaying its initial concerns.
Nvidia declined to comment on its offer.
Separately, Qualcomm on Monday announced to partner with a newly formed private equity firm on an agreement to acquire Veoneer Inc, ending a lengthy battle between the chipmaker and an incumbent vehicle supplier for control of an automotive technology company.
Under the deal, Qualcomm and New York-based SSW Partners are to acquire Veoneer for US$37 per share, an 18 percent premium over a bid Magna International Inc made in July.
SSW Partners, founded by former Lazard dealmaker Antonio Weiss, would then sell Veoneer’s autonomous-driving software operation, known as Arriver, to Qualcomm, and find owners for the rest of its businesses.
Arriver was born out of a collaboration Qualcomm and Veoneer first announced more than a year ago and crystallized in January.
While Qualcomm no longer has to worry about Magna — the auto parts giant waived a chance to counter and is to walk away with a US$110 million termination fee — the company has had problems in the past getting acquisitions approved.
