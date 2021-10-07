The consumer price index (CPI) last month rose 2.63 percent from a year earlier to the highest in more than eight years, boosted by increasing fuel, airfare and food costs, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
For the second straight month, the inflationary gauge climbed above the central bank’s 2 percent alert level, but DGBAS officials said that consumer prices remained stable.
“Low bases and unfavorable seasonality account for the CPI hike,” which is not expected to persist, DGBAS official Tsao Chih-hung (曹志弘) told a news conference in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
Increasing international oil prices are expected to bolster prices of imported goods, Tsao said, adding that the agency is monitoring the situation.
After seasonal adjustment, the CPI only gained 0.51 percent, he added.
The central bank last month said that increasing inflationary pressure in international markets is temporary and not a problem for Taiwan, as the nation does not boost its economy by overly easy monetary policies.
Still, the DGBAS report showed price increases in almost all consumption categories, led by a 7.2 percent gain in transportation and communications costs.
In particular, airfare skyrocketed 32.3 percent year-on-year, while oil product prices climbed 24.88 percent, more than offsetting a 9.8 percent decline in telecommunication equipment prices, it said.
Food costs grew 3.55 percent, the report said, attributing the increase to vegetable and fruit supply still being affected by disruptions due to bad weather from June to August.
Meanwhile, meat prices increased 5.89 percent, while fish prices gained 3.16 percent, it said.
Entertainment and education prices rose 2.84 percent, as recreational facilities and travel agencies raised prices during the Mid-Autumn Festival, expecting heightened demand amid an easing COVID-19 situation, the DGBAS said.
Clothing prices rose 1.67 percent after garment retailers increased prices by 2.55 percent, it said.
Prices for miscellaneous items fell a fractional 0.08 percent, weighed by weakening gold and jewelry prices, it said.
The core CPI, a more reliable long-term price tracker that excludes volatile items, showed a noticeable 1.74 percent increase, from a mild 1.32 percent gain in August, it said.
The wholesale price index, which measures production costs, increased 11.96 percent, as prices of raw materials, as well as base metal, plastic and chemical products, increased amid an improving global economy, the DGBAS said.
In the first nine months of the year, the CPI expanded 1.74 percent, while the wholesale price index gained 7.93 percent, it said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker, would not give the US Department of Commerce confidential customer information, majority stakeholder the National Development Fund (國發基金) said yesterday. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who oversees the fund and is a TSMC board director, told legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that although the chipmaker could provide the industry more insight into chip shortages during its quarterly board meeting, it is bound by confidentiality agreements not to disclose sensitive details. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday last week said that her agency was asking chip
PRODUCTION VALUE: An analyst said that shortages have become a ‘new normal,’ while foundry firms are inking long-term supply deals and collecting prepayments The production value in Taiwan’s semiconductor industry this year is expected to soar 31.8 percent from last year to NT$3.6 trillion (US$129 billion), outpacing 10.1 percent growth in the global semiconductor industry, market researcher the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (產業情報研究所) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher attributed the strong outlook for the local semiconductor industry to demand for chips used in notebook computers amid a COVID-19 pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy, as well as emerging applications from 5G and artificial intelligence to automotive electronics. Production in the foundry segment, a pillar of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, is to expand 20 percent annually to NT$1.9 trillion,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is planning to develop its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine by using a sequence of the Beta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in South Africa, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company’s animal tests showed that a booster shot built on the Beta variant prompted immunity in hamsters against all variants of the virus, it said. Medigen is seeking to conduct human trials for the vaccine in Taiwan, but it would not necessarily need to conduct phase 1 clinical trials, the earliest stage involving human testing, company spokesman Leo Lee (李思賢) told the Taipei
CREDIT CONTROLS: Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said that efforts over the years have failed, so the bank has instead sought to ‘induce a soft landing’ Credit control measures have achieved the goal of maintaining the nation’s financial stability, but are unlikely to make houses more affordable, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday. Yang made the comments while fielding questions on the central bank’s operations at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee. “The series of credit controls were intended to prevent money from overflowing into the real-estate market and straining the financial system in times of credit tightening,” the governor said, adding that the US Federal Reserve has indicated plans to taper its bond-buying program later this year and to hike interest rates following better