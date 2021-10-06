ENERGY
Asian oil prices stabilize
Oil steadied in Asian trading after rallying to the highest level since 2014 following a decision by OPEC+ to maintain its planned gradual increase of supply, despite the market facing an energy crunch. Futures in New York traded near US$78 a barrel after surging 2.3 percent on Monday as the alliance stuck with a 400,000 barrel-a-day boost for next month. The OPEC+ decision “will allow us to continue normalize the market situation,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during a speech at the meeting.
EUROZONE
Inflation affecting economy
A steep surge in inflation has started to take its toll on the economy, a survey by IHS Markit showed. Growth momentum in the region’s service sector slowed markedly last month, when consumer prices jumped an annual 3.4 percent — the most in 13 years. A gauge measuring hiring dropped to a four-month low. In the service sector, input costs rose last month at the fastest rate since the middle of 2008, while prices charged were among the highest in more than 20 years.
CRYPTOCURRENCIES
India pushes regional rise
Demand for digital coins in India is helping to make a region spanning central and southern Asia and Oceania one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency markets globally, Chainalysis said in a report. The pace of expansion there is the strongest after the Middle East and much of Europe, with India’s market growing 641 percent and Pakistan’s 711 percent over 12 months, the company said. The Chainalysis report looked at trends over the year to June using a metric that estimates the total cryptocurrency received by a country.
SOUTH KOREA
FTC wary of image
The Korea Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has sought to defuse fears of a sweeping tech crackdown as it takes steps to rein in the influence of the nation’s fastest-growing online platforms. Regulators will impose only the minimum necessary regulations and intervene solely where it is imperative to do so, commission chairwoman Joh Sung-wook told Bloomberg Television in Seoul. The agency’s priority is to prevent firms with dominant market power from abusing it and hurting competition, she said.
BEVERAGES
Anheuser-Busch mulls sale
Anheuser-Busch InBev NV chief executive officer Michel Doukeris is considering a sale of some German beer brands it has owned for decades as the world’s largest brewer aims to prune less-profitable businesses and trim debt. The brewer is exploring the sale of labels such as Franziskaner Weissbier, Hasseroeder and Spaten, and the portfolio could fetch about 1 billion euros (US$1.2 billion), people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.
SEMICONDUCTORS
GlobalFoundries seeks IPO
GlobalFoundries Inc filed for an initial public offering (IPO), looking to benefit from investors pouring money into semiconductor makers during a chip shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a filing on Monday, the company listed the size of its offering as US$1 billion — a placeholder that will change when terms of the share sale are set. GlobalFoundries, owned by an investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government, also disclosed financial details of its business, including a net loss of US$1.35 billion and revenue of US$4.85 billion for last year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker, would not give the US Department of Commerce confidential customer information, majority stakeholder the National Development Fund (國發基金) said yesterday. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who oversees the fund and is a TSMC board director, told legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that although the chipmaker could provide the industry more insight into chip shortages during its quarterly board meeting, it is bound by confidentiality agreements not to disclose sensitive details. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday last week said that her agency was asking chip
CREDIT CONTROLS: Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said that efforts over the years have failed, so the bank has instead sought to ‘induce a soft landing’ Credit control measures have achieved the goal of maintaining the nation’s financial stability, but are unlikely to make houses more affordable, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday. Yang made the comments while fielding questions on the central bank’s operations at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee. “The series of credit controls were intended to prevent money from overflowing into the real-estate market and straining the financial system in times of credit tightening,” the governor said, adding that the US Federal Reserve has indicated plans to taper its bond-buying program later this year and to hike interest rates following better
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is planning to develop its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine by using a sequence of the Beta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in South Africa, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company’s animal tests showed that a booster shot built on the Beta variant prompted immunity in hamsters against all variants of the virus, it said. Medigen is seeking to conduct human trials for the vaccine in Taiwan, but it would not necessarily need to conduct phase 1 clinical trials, the earliest stage involving human testing, company spokesman Leo Lee (李思賢) told the Taipei
KEEPING MUM: An Apple electric vehicle has been a paradox — it is one of its most hotly anticipated products, yet the firm has publicly said almost nothing about it Foxconn Technology Group’s (富士康科技集團) planned purchase of embattled start-up Lordstown Motors Corp’s auto plant in Ohio might make it a stronger contender to assemble electric vehicles for Apple Inc, but success with the endeavor is far from guaranteed. The Taiwanese company is the largest maker of iPhones, giving it a potential edge as Apple explores the automotive sector. Foxconn agreed to spend US$280 million on the Lordstown deal, one of the top vehicle-related investments it has made over the past two years. Foxconn’s early moves into electric vehicles have yielded few tangible results and Apple is expected to require solid proof of vehicle-manufacturing