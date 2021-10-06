World Business Quick Take

ENERGY

Asian oil prices stabilize

Oil steadied in Asian trading after rallying to the highest level since 2014 following a decision by OPEC+ to maintain its planned gradual increase of supply, despite the market facing an energy crunch. Futures in New York traded near US$78 a barrel after surging 2.3 percent on Monday as the alliance stuck with a 400,000 barrel-a-day boost for next month. The OPEC+ decision “will allow us to continue normalize the market situation,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during a speech at the meeting.

EUROZONE

Inflation affecting economy

A steep surge in inflation has started to take its toll on the economy, a survey by IHS Markit showed. Growth momentum in the region’s service sector slowed markedly last month, when consumer prices jumped an annual 3.4 percent — the most in 13 years. A gauge measuring hiring dropped to a four-month low. In the service sector, input costs rose last month at the fastest rate since the middle of 2008, while prices charged were among the highest in more than 20 years.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

India pushes regional rise

Demand for digital coins in India is helping to make a region spanning central and southern Asia and Oceania one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency markets globally, Chainalysis said in a report. The pace of expansion there is the strongest after the Middle East and much of Europe, with India’s market growing 641 percent and Pakistan’s 711 percent over 12 months, the company said. The Chainalysis report looked at trends over the year to June using a metric that estimates the total cryptocurrency received by a country.

SOUTH KOREA

FTC wary of image

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (FTC) has sought to defuse fears of a sweeping tech crackdown as it takes steps to rein in the influence of the nation’s fastest-growing online platforms. Regulators will impose only the minimum necessary regulations and intervene solely where it is imperative to do so, commission chairwoman Joh Sung-wook told Bloomberg Television in Seoul. The agency’s priority is to prevent firms with dominant market power from abusing it and hurting competition, she said.

BEVERAGES

Anheuser-Busch mulls sale

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV chief executive officer Michel Doukeris is considering a sale of some German beer brands it has owned for decades as the world’s largest brewer aims to prune less-profitable businesses and trim debt. The brewer is exploring the sale of labels such as Franziskaner Weissbier, Hasseroeder and Spaten, and the portfolio could fetch about 1 billion euros (US$1.2 billion), people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

SEMICONDUCTORS

GlobalFoundries seeks IPO

GlobalFoundries Inc filed for an initial public offering (IPO), looking to benefit from investors pouring money into semiconductor makers during a chip shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a filing on Monday, the company listed the size of its offering as US$1 billion — a placeholder that will change when terms of the share sale are set. GlobalFoundries, owned by an investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government, also disclosed financial details of its business, including a net loss of US$1.35 billion and revenue of US$4.85 billion for last year.