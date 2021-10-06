The world’s top miners yesterday committed to a goal of net-zero direct and indirect carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner, the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) said.
“ICMM members’ collective commitment to net-zero scope 1 [direct] and 2 [indirect] greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is a pivotal moment in our history,” council chief executive officer Rohitesh Dhawan said in an open letter signed by the 28 heads of the world’s largest miners.
The announcement comes before next month’s UN climate gathering that aims to achieve more ambitious climate action from the nearly 200 countries that signed the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Many miners, including Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP, under pressure from environmentalists and shareholders, have already committed to net zero by 2050 in direct and indirect emissions.
However, the collective commitment “represents a joint ambition from companies that make up one-third of the global mining and metals industry,” the council said.
Its 28 members span 650 sites over 50 countries.
Direct and indirect emissions are to be lowered by accelerating the use of renewable energy sources and reducing or eliminating the use of diesel trucks, Dhawan told reporters.
Companies are to report on their progress annually, the council said.
Targets for scope 3 emissions, which includes those from customers processing iron ore to steel, should be set “if not by the end of 2023, as soon as possible.”
The technology to produce carbon-free steel has not yet been proven.
Glencore, the world’s largest supplier of seaborne thermal coal, has committed to a scope 3 goal mainly by starving its coal mines of fresh capital.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker, would not give the US Department of Commerce confidential customer information, majority stakeholder the National Development Fund (國發基金) said yesterday. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who oversees the fund and is a TSMC board director, told legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that although the chipmaker could provide the industry more insight into chip shortages during its quarterly board meeting, it is bound by confidentiality agreements not to disclose sensitive details. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday last week said that her agency was asking chip
CREDIT CONTROLS: Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said that efforts over the years have failed, so the bank has instead sought to ‘induce a soft landing’ Credit control measures have achieved the goal of maintaining the nation’s financial stability, but are unlikely to make houses more affordable, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday. Yang made the comments while fielding questions on the central bank’s operations at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee. “The series of credit controls were intended to prevent money from overflowing into the real-estate market and straining the financial system in times of credit tightening,” the governor said, adding that the US Federal Reserve has indicated plans to taper its bond-buying program later this year and to hike interest rates following better
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is planning to develop its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine by using a sequence of the Beta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in South Africa, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company’s animal tests showed that a booster shot built on the Beta variant prompted immunity in hamsters against all variants of the virus, it said. Medigen is seeking to conduct human trials for the vaccine in Taiwan, but it would not necessarily need to conduct phase 1 clinical trials, the earliest stage involving human testing, company spokesman Leo Lee (李思賢) told the Taipei
KEEPING MUM: An Apple electric vehicle has been a paradox — it is one of its most hotly anticipated products, yet the firm has publicly said almost nothing about it Foxconn Technology Group’s (富士康科技集團) planned purchase of embattled start-up Lordstown Motors Corp’s auto plant in Ohio might make it a stronger contender to assemble electric vehicles for Apple Inc, but success with the endeavor is far from guaranteed. The Taiwanese company is the largest maker of iPhones, giving it a potential edge as Apple explores the automotive sector. Foxconn agreed to spend US$280 million on the Lordstown deal, one of the top vehicle-related investments it has made over the past two years. Foxconn’s early moves into electric vehicles have yielded few tangible results and Apple is expected to require solid proof of vehicle-manufacturing