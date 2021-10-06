Miners pledge net-zero carbon emissions

Reuters, LONDON





The world’s top miners yesterday committed to a goal of net-zero direct and indirect carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner, the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) said.

“ICMM members’ collective commitment to net-zero scope 1 [direct] and 2 [indirect] greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is a pivotal moment in our history,” council chief executive officer Rohitesh Dhawan said in an open letter signed by the 28 heads of the world’s largest miners.

The announcement comes before next month’s UN climate gathering that aims to achieve more ambitious climate action from the nearly 200 countries that signed the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Many miners, including Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP, under pressure from environmentalists and shareholders, have already committed to net zero by 2050 in direct and indirect emissions.

However, the collective commitment “represents a joint ambition from companies that make up one-third of the global mining and metals industry,” the council said.

Its 28 members span 650 sites over 50 countries.

Direct and indirect emissions are to be lowered by accelerating the use of renewable energy sources and reducing or eliminating the use of diesel trucks, Dhawan told reporters.

Companies are to report on their progress annually, the council said.

Targets for scope 3 emissions, which includes those from customers processing iron ore to steel, should be set “if not by the end of 2023, as soon as possible.”

The technology to produce carbon-free steel has not yet been proven.

Glencore, the world’s largest supplier of seaborne thermal coal, has committed to a scope 3 goal mainly by starving its coal mines of fresh capital.