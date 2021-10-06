India is facing possible energy supply problems in the next few months due to coal shortages and a surge in demand after COVID-19 restrictions were eased, Indian Minister of Power R.K. Singh said in a report published yesterday.
Singh’s comments come as China and European countries face energy crises that are disrupting global supply chains and sending prices soaring.
“Normally the demand starts coming down in the second half of October... when [the weather] starts cooling, but it’s going to be touch and go,” Singh told the Indian Express in an interview, calling demand for electricity “tremendous.”
“Demand is not going to go away, it’s going to increase... We’ve added 28.2 million consumers. Most of them are lower-middle class and poor, so they are buying fans, lights, televisions sets,” he said.
India’s coal-fired power stations had on average four days’ stock at the end of last month, the lowest in years. More than half of the plants are on alert for outages and the Indian government is mulling bringing idled power stations back into operation.
Coal accounts for nearly 70 percent of India’s electricity generation and about three-quarters of it is mined domestically.
State-run giant Coal India Ltd, which produces most of the country’s supply, has said it is on a “war footing” to ensure adequate deliveries.
On top of a rise in demand as Asia’s third-largest economy rebounds following pandemic restrictions, India has been hit by recent monsoon rains that flooded mines and disrupted transport.
This pushed up prices sharply for coal buyers, including power stations.
Buying coal abroad is expensive because international prices have also soared.
“Until supplies stabilize completely, we are likely to see power outages in some pockets, while customers elsewhere may be asked to pay more for power,” said Pranav Master, director for infrastructure advisory at credit ratings firm Crisil Ltd. “Because of imported coal prices shooting through the roof, plants running on domestic coal have had to do a lot of heavy lifting. Things are expected to get better as the rains abate.”
European countries are also facing a power crisis, with natural gas reserves at low levels and energy prices surging.
China has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains.
New Delhi is working hard to avert a crisis, Singh said, adding that so far “there is nowhere that we have not been able to supply the quantity of power demanded.”
