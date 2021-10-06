TAIEX closes up 0.32% as investors hunt bargains

Staff writer, with CNA





The TAIEX closed higher yesterday, as investors rushed to find bargains in the shipping, petrochemical and steel sectors, which had been hit hard in the previous few sessions, while select technology stocks also attracted buying.

“Today, the shipping industry was helped by bargain hunting,” Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投顧) analyst Alex Huang (黃國偉) said. “After recent heavy losses, the pressure from margin calls on major shipping stocks has been reduced. It was time for them to stage a technical rebound.”

A margin call occurs when the value of an investor’s margin account falls below the broker’s required amount, and the investor must either deposit more money or sell some of the assets held in the account.

The TAIEX closed up 52.40 points, or 0.32 percent, at the day’s high of 16,460.75. Turnover was NT$328.179 billion (US$11.76 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$16.34 billion of shares on the main board.

The index for the transportation sector, which includes many shipping heavyweights, closed up 1.74 percent at 221.44, off a low of 206.65. Buying also spread to steel and petrochemical stocks, with the index for the steel sector rising 2.16 percent and that for the petrochemical sector gaining 2.14 percent.

“Steel and petrochemical stocks, which are on a cyclical recovery, also rode the waves of bargain hunting after their early losses,” Huang said.

The bellwether electronics sector also recovered some of its earlier losses, but the gains were limited, as there was no significant rebound in large semiconductor stocks, Huang said.

Technology stock purchases were concentrated in electronic component and flat panel stocks, he added.

“Despite today’s rebound, it’s hard to say whether the TAIEX will continue to rise, as investors remain concerned over possible further volatility on US markets,” Huang said. “We have to watch closely how the US 10-year Treasury yield will move.”