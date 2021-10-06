The TAIEX closed higher yesterday, as investors rushed to find bargains in the shipping, petrochemical and steel sectors, which had been hit hard in the previous few sessions, while select technology stocks also attracted buying.
“Today, the shipping industry was helped by bargain hunting,” Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投顧) analyst Alex Huang (黃國偉) said. “After recent heavy losses, the pressure from margin calls on major shipping stocks has been reduced. It was time for them to stage a technical rebound.”
A margin call occurs when the value of an investor’s margin account falls below the broker’s required amount, and the investor must either deposit more money or sell some of the assets held in the account.
The TAIEX closed up 52.40 points, or 0.32 percent, at the day’s high of 16,460.75. Turnover was NT$328.179 billion (US$11.76 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$16.34 billion of shares on the main board.
The index for the transportation sector, which includes many shipping heavyweights, closed up 1.74 percent at 221.44, off a low of 206.65. Buying also spread to steel and petrochemical stocks, with the index for the steel sector rising 2.16 percent and that for the petrochemical sector gaining 2.14 percent.
“Steel and petrochemical stocks, which are on a cyclical recovery, also rode the waves of bargain hunting after their early losses,” Huang said.
The bellwether electronics sector also recovered some of its earlier losses, but the gains were limited, as there was no significant rebound in large semiconductor stocks, Huang said.
Technology stock purchases were concentrated in electronic component and flat panel stocks, he added.
“Despite today’s rebound, it’s hard to say whether the TAIEX will continue to rise, as investors remain concerned over possible further volatility on US markets,” Huang said. “We have to watch closely how the US 10-year Treasury yield will move.”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker, would not give the US Department of Commerce confidential customer information, majority stakeholder the National Development Fund (國發基金) said yesterday. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who oversees the fund and is a TSMC board director, told legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that although the chipmaker could provide the industry more insight into chip shortages during its quarterly board meeting, it is bound by confidentiality agreements not to disclose sensitive details. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday last week said that her agency was asking chip
CREDIT CONTROLS: Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said that efforts over the years have failed, so the bank has instead sought to ‘induce a soft landing’ Credit control measures have achieved the goal of maintaining the nation’s financial stability, but are unlikely to make houses more affordable, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday. Yang made the comments while fielding questions on the central bank’s operations at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee. “The series of credit controls were intended to prevent money from overflowing into the real-estate market and straining the financial system in times of credit tightening,” the governor said, adding that the US Federal Reserve has indicated plans to taper its bond-buying program later this year and to hike interest rates following better
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is planning to develop its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine by using a sequence of the Beta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in South Africa, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company’s animal tests showed that a booster shot built on the Beta variant prompted immunity in hamsters against all variants of the virus, it said. Medigen is seeking to conduct human trials for the vaccine in Taiwan, but it would not necessarily need to conduct phase 1 clinical trials, the earliest stage involving human testing, company spokesman Leo Lee (李思賢) told the Taipei
KEEPING MUM: An Apple electric vehicle has been a paradox — it is one of its most hotly anticipated products, yet the firm has publicly said almost nothing about it Foxconn Technology Group’s (富士康科技集團) planned purchase of embattled start-up Lordstown Motors Corp’s auto plant in Ohio might make it a stronger contender to assemble electric vehicles for Apple Inc, but success with the endeavor is far from guaranteed. The Taiwanese company is the largest maker of iPhones, giving it a potential edge as Apple explores the automotive sector. Foxconn agreed to spend US$280 million on the Lordstown deal, one of the top vehicle-related investments it has made over the past two years. Foxconn’s early moves into electric vehicles have yielded few tangible results and Apple is expected to require solid proof of vehicle-manufacturing