Shinkong Synthetic gives a postive forecast for Q4

AIMING HIGH: The firm’s president said it has increased its prices by 15 to 20% since last month, and they could still rise, while China’s power crisis is unlikley to hurt business

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Polyester fiber and plastics maker Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp (新光合成纖維) yesterday gave an upbeat outlook for the current quarter, expecting prices to remain high as a rally in crude oil prices is helping to prop up raw material costs.

In addition, China’s power crisis and energy consumption controls have halted factory production and curtailed supply, Shinkong Synthetic president Samson Luo (羅時銓) told reporters on the sidelines of a product launch in Taipei.

“We have seen a surge in prices of ethylene glycol and purified terephthalic acid, two important raw materials used to produce polyester fibers. That has prompted price increases for polyester fibers,” Luo said.

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corp chairman Eric Wu, center, and Palauan Ambassador to Taiwan Dilmei Olkerii, right, pose for a photograph at the company’s product launch ceremony in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chen Rou-chen, Taipei Times

Since the middle of last month, Shinkong Synthetic has raised its prices by 15 to 20 percent, Luo said, adding that the company believes there is more room for them to increase, as long as crude oil prices remain high.

Besides the contribution from price hikes, Shinkong Synthetic expects its factories to be fully utilized based on the orders it has received, he said.

However, growth momentum is slowing, compared with the explosive growth seen in the first eight months of the year, he added.

Shinkong Synthetic’s fiber business contributed to a smaller share — about 23 percent — of its revenue last year, compared with the 52 percent contributed by plastic and polyethylene terephthalate products, company data showed.

“Overall, we are optimistic about the fourth quarter of the year,” Luo said.

Shinkong Synthetic said it did not expect any significant impact from China’s energy consumption restrictions, as it operates two plastics production lines in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, where waste emissions are still below the regulated quota.

Demand for polyethylene terephthalate resin is faltering due to seasonal factors, and as a result, revenue this month might be little changed from last month’s NT$4.05 billion (US$145.12 million), Luo said.

The company and its affiliate, Shinkong Textile Co (新光紡織), at the event yesterday introduced recycled polyethylene terephthalate fibers used for clothing.

The companies are collaborating with Palau to produce special clothing products for Taiwan’s diplomatic ally.