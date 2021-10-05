INSURANCE
Ping An mulls Founder sale
Ping An Insurance Group Co (平安保險集團) is considering whether to sell Founder Group’s (方正集團) life insurance business, in what would be the first disposal after Founder Group’s court-led restructuring, people familiar with the matter said. The Chinese insurance giant is working with financial advisers on the potential sale, which could value Founder’s life insurance unit at as much as US$1 billion, the people said. Other insurers and investment funds have shown preliminary interest in acquiring the business, they said. Considerations are at an early stage, and no final decision has been made, the people said.
E-COMMERCE
Bezos invests in Indonesia
Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos participated in a US$87 million Series B funding for Indonesian start-up Ula, his first investment in Southeast Asia’s e-commerce space. Bezos Expeditions, Northstar Group, AC Ventures and Citius joined the round co-led by Prosus Ventures, Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and B-Capital Group, the e-commerce marketplace Ula said in a statement yesterday. The start-up, which offers technology solutions to small retailers, is seeking to expand its base to include more cities in Indonesia, explore overseas expansion across the region, develop the buy now, pay later offering and build local supply chain and logistics infrastructure.
HONG KONG
Evergrande risk ‘minimal’
The territory’s banking sector has “very minimal” exposure to the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group (恆大集團), which “won’t cause us any systemic risks,” the South China Morning Post reported, citing Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波). The banking sector’s exposure to the indebted Evergrande is about HK$14 billion (US$1.8 billion) in debt, or 0.05 percent of combined assets, the Post said. Authorized financial institutions in the territory held assets of HK$26.5 trillion through June 21, Chan was cited as saying. His remark came as global financial markets brace for a potential collapse of the developer, which is buckling under more than US$300 billion in liabilities.
AIRLINES
Lufthansa to add flights
Deutsche Lufthansa AG is this fall adding more than 80 flights from Frankfurt and more than 50 departures from Munich as the German airline sees rising demand for leisure destinations. The carrier plans to offer extra flights to Spain’s Palma de Mallorca, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Malaga, and other European destinations during the country’s fall vacation period, it said in a statement on Sunday. Spain is in particularly high demand, it added. Lufthansa said that demand for business travel should pick up as well. The company plans to expand its domestic flights on routes of importance to business travelers, it said.
INTERNET
Grab to own 90% of Ovo
Grab Holdings Inc is boosting its ownership of the Indonesian mobile wallet provider Ovo to about 90 percent by acquiring stakes from PT Tokopedia and Lippo Group. Singapore-based Grab, which plans to go public via a merger with Altimeter Growth Corp by the end of this year, increased its holding in PT Bumi Cakrawala Perkasa, Ovo’s parent, from about 39 percent, a filing with the Singaporean Ministry of Law showed. Grab is expanding beyond ride-hailing into financial services, and invested in Ovo as part of that effort.
Sanofi does not plan to pursue the development of a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against COVID-19 because the shot will come too late to market. The French pharmaceutical giant, which has lagged rivals in deploying the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling COVID-19 shots, made the decision despite positive results at phase 1 and 2 trials. Carrying on with the development “wouldn’t address an immediate public health need, because the product would arrive too late on the market,” a spokesperson said. “Sanofi is focusing therefore on a recombinant protein candidate to address the needs of a booster vaccine.” The French drugmaker is
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker, would not give the US Department of Commerce confidential customer information, majority stakeholder the National Development Fund (國發基金) said yesterday. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who oversees the fund and is a TSMC board director, told legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that although the chipmaker could provide the industry more insight into chip shortages during its quarterly board meeting, it is bound by confidentiality agreements not to disclose sensitive details. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday last week said that her agency was asking chip
ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB
CREDIT CONTROLS: Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said that efforts over the years have failed, so the bank has instead sought to ‘induce a soft landing’ Credit control measures have achieved the goal of maintaining the nation’s financial stability, but are unlikely to make houses more affordable, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday. Yang made the comments while fielding questions on the central bank’s operations at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee. “The series of credit controls were intended to prevent money from overflowing into the real-estate market and straining the financial system in times of credit tightening,” the governor said, adding that the US Federal Reserve has indicated plans to taper its bond-buying program later this year and to hike interest rates following better