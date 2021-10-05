World Business Quick Take

INSURANCE

Ping An mulls Founder sale

Ping An Insurance Group Co (平安保險集團) is considering whether to sell Founder Group’s (方正集團) life insurance business, in what would be the first disposal after Founder Group’s court-led restructuring, people familiar with the matter said. The Chinese insurance giant is working with financial advisers on the potential sale, which could value Founder’s life insurance unit at as much as US$1 billion, the people said. Other insurers and investment funds have shown preliminary interest in acquiring the business, they said. Considerations are at an early stage, and no final decision has been made, the people said.

E-COMMERCE

Bezos invests in Indonesia

Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos participated in a US$87 million Series B funding for Indonesian start-up Ula, his first investment in Southeast Asia’s e-commerce space. Bezos Expeditions, Northstar Group, AC Ventures and Citius joined the round co-led by Prosus Ventures, Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and B-Capital Group, the e-commerce marketplace Ula said in a statement yesterday. The start-up, which offers technology solutions to small retailers, is seeking to expand its base to include more cities in Indonesia, explore overseas expansion across the region, develop the buy now, pay later offering and build local supply chain and logistics infrastructure.

HONG KONG

Evergrande risk ‘minimal’

The territory’s banking sector has “very minimal” exposure to the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group (恆大集團), which “won’t cause us any systemic risks,” the South China Morning Post reported, citing Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波). The banking sector’s exposure to the indebted Evergrande is about HK$14 billion (US$1.8 billion) in debt, or 0.05 percent of combined assets, the Post said. Authorized financial institutions in the territory held assets of HK$26.5 trillion through June 21, Chan was cited as saying. His remark came as global financial markets brace for a potential collapse of the developer, which is buckling under more than US$300 billion in liabilities.

AIRLINES

Lufthansa to add flights

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is this fall adding more than 80 flights from Frankfurt and more than 50 departures from Munich as the German airline sees rising demand for leisure destinations. The carrier plans to offer extra flights to Spain’s Palma de Mallorca, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Malaga, and other European destinations during the country’s fall vacation period, it said in a statement on Sunday. Spain is in particularly high demand, it added. Lufthansa said that demand for business travel should pick up as well. The company plans to expand its domestic flights on routes of importance to business travelers, it said.

INTERNET

Grab to own 90% of Ovo

Grab Holdings Inc is boosting its ownership of the Indonesian mobile wallet provider Ovo to about 90 percent by acquiring stakes from PT Tokopedia and Lippo Group. Singapore-based Grab, which plans to go public via a merger with Altimeter Growth Corp by the end of this year, increased its holding in PT Bumi Cakrawala Perkasa, Ovo’s parent, from about 39 percent, a filing with the Singaporean Ministry of Law showed. Grab is expanding beyond ride-hailing into financial services, and invested in Ovo as part of that effort.