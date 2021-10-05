German officials yesterday unveiled what they say is the world’s first commercial plant for making synthetic kerosene, as part of an effort to reduce flying’s contribution to climate change.
The facility in Werlte, near Germany’s northwestern border with the Netherlands, is to use water and electricity from nearby wind farms to produce hydrogen. By adding carbon dioxide, the hydrogen is converted into crude, which can then be refined into jet fuel.
Burning synthetic kerosene means only as much carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere as was previously removed to produce the fuel, making it “carbon neutral.”
The amount of fuel the plant can produce from early next year is modest — just eight barrels per day. That would be enough to fill one small passenger plane every three weeks. The world’s commercial airlines used almost 2.3 billion barrels of kerosene in 2019.
However, the organizations behind the project say its purpose is to show that the process is technologically feasible and — once it is scaled up and with sufficient demand — economically viable.
The project is led by Atmosfair, a German non-profit group that provides ways for individuals and companies to offset their carbon emissions. Engineering giant Siemens AG helped build the plant, and national carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG is scheduled to be the first customer to use the synthetic kerosene.
Separately, the Austrian government has announced plans to reform the country’s tax system in an effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
The government said on Sunday that it plans to introduce a new carbon tax beginning July 1 next year, and would return that money to residents in the form of a “climate bonus.”
Starting next year, Austrians are to start paying 30 euros (US$34.84) per ton of carbon dioxide — a cost that is likely to be added to consumer bills by companies. That is scheduled to rise to 55 euros per ton in 2025.
The government expects to generate about 5 billion euros from the tax by 2025.
Each resident in Austria is to receive an annual reimbursement, with the exact amount determined by where they live to ensure those in rural regions without good public transport do not lose out. Children are entitled to half their parents’ amount, so a family of two adults and two children in Vienna could expect 300 euros, for example.
The goal is to encourage people to opt for climate-friendly forms of transportation and heating by making carbon-intensive choices more expensive, without adding to the overall tax burden.
The governing coalition of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservative People’s Party and the environmentalist Greens also announced income tax cuts, a reduction in some health insurance charges and other measures that mainly benefit families and low-and-medium income groups.
It also plans to reduce taxes for companies in energy-intensive industries that could be hardest hit by the new carbon tax.
Sanofi does not plan to pursue the development of a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against COVID-19 because the shot will come too late to market. The French pharmaceutical giant, which has lagged rivals in deploying the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling COVID-19 shots, made the decision despite positive results at phase 1 and 2 trials. Carrying on with the development “wouldn’t address an immediate public health need, because the product would arrive too late on the market,” a spokesperson said. “Sanofi is focusing therefore on a recombinant protein candidate to address the needs of a booster vaccine.” The French drugmaker is
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker, would not give the US Department of Commerce confidential customer information, majority stakeholder the National Development Fund (國發基金) said yesterday. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who oversees the fund and is a TSMC board director, told legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that although the chipmaker could provide the industry more insight into chip shortages during its quarterly board meeting, it is bound by confidentiality agreements not to disclose sensitive details. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday last week said that her agency was asking chip
ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB
CREDIT CONTROLS: Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said that efforts over the years have failed, so the bank has instead sought to ‘induce a soft landing’ Credit control measures have achieved the goal of maintaining the nation’s financial stability, but are unlikely to make houses more affordable, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday. Yang made the comments while fielding questions on the central bank’s operations at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee. “The series of credit controls were intended to prevent money from overflowing into the real-estate market and straining the financial system in times of credit tightening,” the governor said, adding that the US Federal Reserve has indicated plans to taper its bond-buying program later this year and to hike interest rates following better